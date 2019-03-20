Hemp-based Foods Market 2019 Global Industry Sales, Supply, Consumption, Analysis and Forecasts to 2025

Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Market Research Report On -“Hemp-based Foods Market - Global Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2019 - 2025”

Hemp-based Foods Market 2019

Hemp belongs to the genus Cannibis sativa and has been cultivated for thousands of years as a source of fiber, edible seeds, edible oil, lubricant, and as a fuel.

Hemp seeds, or hemp hearts, are the seeds of the hemp plant, or Cannabis sativa. Although marijuana comes from the same plant, hemp seeds only contain a trace amount of THC, the active ingredient in marijuana, and they will not get you high. In fact, hemp seeds are safe and very healthy to eat. Hemp Seeds are a gift of nature. They are the most nutritious seed in the world. Hemp Seeds are a complete protein. They have the most concentrated balance of proteins, essential fats, vitamins and enzymes combined with a relative absence of sugar, starches and saturated fats. Hemp Seeds are one of nature's perfect foods - a Super Food. This is one of the most potent foods available, supporting optimal health and well-being, for life. Raw hemp provides a broad spectrum of health benefits, including: weight loss, increased and sustained energy, rapid recovery from disease or injury, lowered cholesterol and blood pressure, reduced inflammation, improvement in circulation and immune system as well as natural blood sugar control.

Scope of the Report:

The global average price of Hemp-based Foods is experienced a fluctuate trend. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in fluctuation trend in the following five years.

The classification of Hemp-based Foods includes Whole Hemp Seed, Hulled Hemp Seed, Hemp Seed Oil, Hemp Protein Powder and others, and the proportion of Whole Hemp Seed in 2016 is about 41%.

Hemp-based Foods can be purchased in supermarkets, convenience stores and others. The most proportion of Hemp-based Foods is distributed in supermarkets, and the proportion in 2016 is 46%.

he worldwide market for Hemp-based Foods is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 25.6% over the next five years, will reach 1830 million US$ in 2024, from 470 million US$ in 2019.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Manitoba Harvest

Hemp Oil Canada

Braham & Murray

Jinzhou Qiaopai Biotech

Canah International

GIGO Food

Just Hemp Foods

North American Hemp & Grain Co.

Yunnan Industrial Hemp

Nutiva

Hempco

Agropro

GFR Ingredients Inc.

Naturally Splendid

Navitas Organics

Yishutang

Hemp Foods Australia

Elixinol

Canada Hemp Foods

Mettrum Originals

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Whole Hemp Seed

Hulled Hemp Seed

Hemp Seed Oil

Hemp Protein Powder

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

Others



