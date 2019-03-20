Narrow-body Aircraft Engine Global Market Requirements, Growth, Future Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast-2022

Wise.Guy.

About Narrow-body Aircraft Engine

Narrow-body aircraft are mainly classified into single-aisle and regional aircraft. Single-aisle aircraft, powered by turbofan engines, have passengers seated in two-axial groups, with a capacity of up to six passengers abreast. Likewise, regional aircraft, powered by both turboprop and turbofan engine configurations, are operated in short-haul and medium-haul routes, where each aircraft carries comparatively fewer passengers than conventional single-aisle aircraft.

Technavio’s analysts forecast the global narrow-body aircraft engine market to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global narrow-body aircraft engine market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the new engine demand and the replacement engine demand.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

Technavio's report, Global Narrow-body Aircraft Engine Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• CFM International

• GE Aviation

• International Aero Engines

• Pratt & Whitney

• Rolls-Royce

Market driver

• Decline in fuel prices decrease operating cost of aircraft

Market challenge

• High cost associated with replacement of engines

Market trend

• Design innovations for engine parts

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Table Of Contents:

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

• Market outline

PART 05: Market landscape

• Market overview

• Market size and forecast

• Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market by engine type

• Global narrow-body aircraft engine market segmentation by engine type

• Global turbofan engine market

• Global turboprop engine market

PART 07: Geographical segmentation

• Geographical segmentation of global narrow-body aircraft engine market

• Narrow-body aircraft engine market in APAC

• Narrow-body aircraft engine market in EMEA

• Narrow-body aircraft engine market in Americas

PART 08: Decision framework

PART 09: Drivers and challenges

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 10: Market trends

• Emergence of ultra-efficient jet engines with low environmental impact

• Design innovations for engine parts

• Implementation of lightweight materials

PART 11: Vendor landscape

• Competitive scenario

• CFM International

• GE Aviation

• International Aero Engines

• Pratt & Whitney

• Rolls-Royce

Continued…….

