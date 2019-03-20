Cloud Orchestration Market 2019 Global Analysis, Share, Trend, Key Players, Opportunities & Forecast To 2025

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 20, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary:

Cloud Orchestration is the use of a programming technology to describe the arrangement and the coordination of the automated tasks for a consolidated process or workflow. The market for global cloud orchestration was valued $XX billion in 2017 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of XX% to reach $XX billion by 2025.

The major growth drivers for the market include the increasing demand for optimal resource utilization, increasing need for self-service provisioning, flexibility, agility, and cost-efficiency. The increased adoption of the cloud infrastructure deployments is boosting the cloud orchestration market due to the increased complexity of the cloud computing. The increased security and performance management is also expected to drive the cloud orchestration market.

IT infrastructure would be a major market restraint in developing countries as a reliable and redundant connection between the cloud is essential. Also, as most orchestration tools are still evolving, bugs and inconsistencies occur, requiring significant debugging skills of the environment, requiring a significant need for high-skilled professionals owing to higher IT investments. With the increasing popularity in Hyperconvergence in hybrid clouds, cloud orchestration might affect the market share.

Market Segmentation:

The Cloud Orchestration market is segmented on the basis of deployment, industry verticals, service type and the organization size.

Based on whether the orchestrator is deployed for private enterprises, public cloud or a mix of private and third-party public clouds, it is segmented into on-premise, cloud and hybrid. The cloud type deployment segment is expected to grow in faster rate than the others, as most organizations tend to migrate to the public cloud due to the potential reduction in the operating costs and an increased effectiveness of the process.

Based on industry verticals it is segmented into Automotive, Banking Finance & Insurance (BFSI), Digital Manufacturing, Education, HealthCare and Research, Media Entertainment, Transportation, and others. Based on the services provided, it is segmented into provisioning tools, monitoring, logging, security, the type of web service , cost and capacity management and multi-cloud management and others.

Geographically, the market is segmented into regions - North America, Asia/Pacific, Europe, South America and RoW. North America is the largest market for cloud orchestration owing to the large share of cloud deployments.

Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Methodology and Scope:

1.1. Methodology

1.2. Scope

Chapter 2: Cloud Orchestration - Market Trends

2.1. Key Trends

Chapter 3: Cloud Orchestration Markets - Industry Analysis

3.1. Market Drivers

3.1.1. Growth in Cloud-computing.

3.1.2. Increased complexity in Cloud-computing.

3.2. Market Restraints

3.2.1. Reliable Connectivity

3.2.2. Need for High-Skilled Labour

3.2.3. Increasing popularity for Hyperconvergence

3.3. Porter’s 5 Forces

…………..

Chapter 5: Geographical Analysis

5.1. North America

5.2. Europe

5.3. Asia/Pacific

5.4. South America

5.5. Rest of the World.

Chapter 6: Competitive Landscape

Chapter 7: Company Profile:

7.1. Amazon

7.2. IBM

7.3. Hewlett-Packard Enterprise

7.4. Oracle

7.5. Cisco

7.6. VMWare

7.7 Scalr

7.8. Microsoft

7.9. RedHat

7.10. Alphabet Inc.

Chapter 8: Appendix





