Global Personal Care Packaging Market 2019 Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast To 2025

Personal care packaging vendors provide various packaging solutions, ranging from standard to customized solutions for different personal care sectors such as skin care, hair care, cosmetics, and toiletries.

The rising global personal care spending will be one of the key factors impelling the growth of personal care packaging market during the next few years.

The global Personal Care Packaging market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Personal Care Packaging volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Personal Care Packaging market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Albea

Amcor

DS Smith

Gerresheimer

HCP Packaging

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Plastic

Metal

Others

Segment by Application

Men Personal Care

Women Personal Care

Executive Summary

1 Personal Care Packaging Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Personal Care Packaging

1.2 Personal Care Packaging Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Personal Care Packaging Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Plastic

1.2.3 Metal

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Personal Care Packaging Segment by Application

1.3.1 Personal Care Packaging Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Men Personal Care

1.3.3 Women Personal Care

1.4 Global Personal Care Packaging Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Personal Care Packaging Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Personal Care Packaging Market Size

1.5.1 Global Personal Care Packaging Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Personal Care Packaging Production (2014-2025)

4 Global Personal Care Packaging Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Personal Care Packaging Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Personal Care Packaging Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Personal Care Packaging Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Personal Care Packaging Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Personal Care Packaging Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Personal Care Packaging Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Personal Care Packaging Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Personal Care Packaging Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Personal Care Packaging Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Personal Care Packaging Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

11 Global Personal Care Packaging Market Forecast

11.1 Global Personal Care Packaging Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global Personal Care Packaging Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global Personal Care Packaging Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global Personal Care Packaging Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global Personal Care Packaging Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America Personal Care Packaging Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe Personal Care Packaging Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China Personal Care Packaging Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan Personal Care Packaging Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global Personal Care Packaging Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America Personal Care Packaging Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe Personal Care Packaging Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China Personal Care Packaging Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan Personal Care Packaging Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global Personal Care Packaging Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global Personal Care Packaging Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

Continued………................

