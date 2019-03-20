Pipeline Intelligent Pigging Market 2019, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast - 2024
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 20, 2019
This report provides in depth study of “Pipeline Intelligent Pigging Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Pipeline Intelligent Pigging Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
This report focuses on the global Pipeline Intelligent Pigging status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Pipeline Intelligent Pigging development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
T.D. Williamson
Baker Hughes
Rosen Group
NDT Global
Enduro Pipeline Services
Intertek Group
Applus
Lin Scan
Dacon Inspection Services
Onstream Pipeline Inspection
SGS SA
A.Hak Industrial Services
Quest Integrity Group
Cdria Pipeline Services
Cokebusters
Romstar
Halfwave AS
Penspen
Rouge Pipeline & Process Services
Corrosion Control Engineering
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Magnetic Flux Leakage
Ultrasonic
Caliper
Market segment by Application, split into
Metal Loss/Corrosion Detection
Geometry Measurement & Bend Detection
Crack & Leak Detection
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Pipeline Intelligent Pigging status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Pipeline Intelligent Pigging development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Major Key Points in Table of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Pipeline Intelligent Pigging Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Magnetic Flux Leakage
1.4.3 Ultrasonic
1.4.4 Caliper
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Pipeline Intelligent Pigging Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Metal Loss/Corrosion Detection
1.5.3 Geometry Measurement & Bend Detection
1.5.4 Crack & Leak Detection
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Pipeline Intelligent Pigging Market Size
2.2 Pipeline Intelligent Pigging Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Pipeline Intelligent Pigging Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Pipeline Intelligent Pigging Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 T.D. Williamson
12.1.1 T.D. Williamson Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Pipeline Intelligent Pigging Introduction
12.1.4 T.D. Williamson Revenue in Pipeline Intelligent Pigging Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 T.D. Williamson Recent Development
12.2 Baker Hughes
12.2.1 Baker Hughes Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Pipeline Intelligent Pigging Introduction
12.2.4 Baker Hughes Revenue in Pipeline Intelligent Pigging Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Baker Hughes Recent Development
12.3 Rosen Group
12.3.1 Rosen Group Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Pipeline Intelligent Pigging Introduction
12.3.4 Rosen Group Revenue in Pipeline Intelligent Pigging Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Rosen Group Recent Development
12.4 NDT Global
12.4.1 NDT Global Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Pipeline Intelligent Pigging Introduction
12.4.4 NDT Global Revenue in Pipeline Intelligent Pigging Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 NDT Global Recent Development
12.5 Enduro Pipeline Services
12.5.1 Enduro Pipeline Services Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Pipeline Intelligent Pigging Introduction
12.5.4 Enduro Pipeline Services Revenue in Pipeline Intelligent Pigging Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Enduro Pipeline Services Recent Development
12.6 Intertek Group
12.6.1 Intertek Group Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Pipeline Intelligent Pigging Introduction
12.6.4 Intertek Group Revenue in Pipeline Intelligent Pigging Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Intertek Group Recent Development
12.7 Applus
12.7.1 Applus Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Pipeline Intelligent Pigging Introduction
12.7.4 Applus Revenue in Pipeline Intelligent Pigging Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Applus Recent Development
12.8 Lin Scan
12.8.1 Lin Scan Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Pipeline Intelligent Pigging Introduction
12.8.4 Lin Scan Revenue in Pipeline Intelligent Pigging Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Lin Scan Recent Development
12.9 Dacon Inspection Services
12.9.1 Dacon Inspection Services Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Pipeline Intelligent Pigging Introduction
12.9.4 Dacon Inspection Services Revenue in Pipeline Intelligent Pigging Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 Dacon Inspection Services Recent Development
12.10 Onstream Pipeline Inspection
12.10.1 Onstream Pipeline Inspection Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Pipeline Intelligent Pigging Introduction
12.10.4 Onstream Pipeline Inspection Revenue in Pipeline Intelligent Pigging Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 Onstream Pipeline Inspection Recent Development
12.11 SGS SA
12.12 A.Hak Industrial Services
12.13 Quest Integrity Group
12.14 Cdria Pipeline Services
12.15 Cokebusters
12.16 Romstar
12.17 Halfwave AS
12.18 Penspen
12.19 Rouge Pipeline & Process Services
12.20 Corrosion Control Engineering
