Passenger Information System Market 2019, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast - 2024

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 20, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary

The Passenger Information System, PIS, is the operating tool responsible for providing, at any time, visual and audio information to passengers at stations and transfer facilities, both automatically or programmed manually.

Passenger Information Systems are one of the most important elements of contemporary public transport. They significantly increase the travelling comfort for passengers, enabling them to obtain information needed to feel comfortable while travelling. The information for passengers is displayed both on-board, at railway stations, hubs, stops and on platforms. It is mainly shown by electronic information displays of various types and dimensions and audio information devices, which are controlled by specialized devices (auto computers) or directly by computers (stationary solutions) that are based on information obtained from the relevant databases. Visual information in vehicles is provided by electronic direction boards installed in the front of vehicles, on their sides, in the rear and inside. Depending on the needed resolution and the available installation place, displays with different dimensions are used.

PIS is an integrated system. PIS manufacturers not only provide equipment to customers, but also offer designation and consultancy services to their customers. Actually, a PIS project usually last for a period of two-three years, which is related with transportations’ project scheme.

In 2018, the global Passenger Information System market size was 990 million US$ and it is expected to reach 2090 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 11.2% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Passenger Information System status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Passenger Information System development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

EKE-Electronics

Teleste Corporation

Atos SE

Televic Group

SAIRA Electronics

AMiT

Indra

Thales Group

Mitsubishi Electric

Toshiba

Toyo Denki

Neusoft

Potevio

Sunwin Intelligent

Beijing Century Real Technology

GLARUN TECHNOLOGY

Shenzhen Beihai Rail Transit Technology

Contron

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

LCD Display System

LED Display System

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Metro

Train

Airplane

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Passenger Information System status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Passenger Information System development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

