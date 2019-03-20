Passenger Information System Market 2019, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast - 2024
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 20, 2019
The Passenger Information System, PIS, is the operating tool responsible for providing, at any time, visual and audio information to passengers at stations and transfer facilities, both automatically or programmed manually.
Passenger Information Systems are one of the most important elements of contemporary public transport. They significantly increase the travelling comfort for passengers, enabling them to obtain information needed to feel comfortable while travelling. The information for passengers is displayed both on-board, at railway stations, hubs, stops and on platforms. It is mainly shown by electronic information displays of various types and dimensions and audio information devices, which are controlled by specialized devices (auto computers) or directly by computers (stationary solutions) that are based on information obtained from the relevant databases. Visual information in vehicles is provided by electronic direction boards installed in the front of vehicles, on their sides, in the rear and inside. Depending on the needed resolution and the available installation place, displays with different dimensions are used.
PIS is an integrated system. PIS manufacturers not only provide equipment to customers, but also offer designation and consultancy services to their customers. Actually, a PIS project usually last for a period of two-three years, which is related with transportations’ project scheme.
In 2018, the global Passenger Information System market size was 990 million US$ and it is expected to reach 2090 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 11.2% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Passenger Information System status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Passenger Information System development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
EKE-Electronics
Teleste Corporation
Atos SE
Televic Group
SAIRA Electronics
AMiT
Indra
Thales Group
Mitsubishi Electric
Toshiba
Toyo Denki
Neusoft
Potevio
Sunwin Intelligent
Beijing Century Real Technology
GLARUN TECHNOLOGY
Shenzhen Beihai Rail Transit Technology
Contron
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
LCD Display System
LED Display System
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Metro
Train
Airplane
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Passenger Information System status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Passenger Information System development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Major Key Points in Table of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Passenger Information System Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 LCD Display System
1.4.3 LED Display System
1.4.4 Others
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Passenger Information System Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Metro
1.5.3 Train
1.5.4 Airplane
1.5.5 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Passenger Information System Market Size
2.2 Passenger Information System Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Passenger Information System Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Passenger Information System Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
….
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 EKE-Electronics
12.1.1 EKE-Electronics Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Passenger Information System Introduction
12.1.4 EKE-Electronics Revenue in Passenger Information System Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 EKE-Electronics Recent Development
12.2 Teleste Corporation
12.2.1 Teleste Corporation Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Passenger Information System Introduction
12.2.4 Teleste Corporation Revenue in Passenger Information System Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Teleste Corporation Recent Development
12.3 Atos SE
12.3.1 Atos SE Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Passenger Information System Introduction
12.3.4 Atos SE Revenue in Passenger Information System Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Atos SE Recent Development
12.4 Televic Group
12.4.1 Televic Group Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Passenger Information System Introduction
12.4.4 Televic Group Revenue in Passenger Information System Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Televic Group Recent Development
12.5 SAIRA Electronics
12.5.1 SAIRA Electronics Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Passenger Information System Introduction
12.5.4 SAIRA Electronics Revenue in Passenger Information System Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 SAIRA Electronics Recent Development
12.6 AMiT
12.6.1 AMiT Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Passenger Information System Introduction
12.6.4 AMiT Revenue in Passenger Information System Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 AMiT Recent Development
12.7 Indra
12.7.1 Indra Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Passenger Information System Introduction
12.7.4 Indra Revenue in Passenger Information System Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Indra Recent Development
12.8 Thales Group
12.8.1 Thales Group Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Passenger Information System Introduction
12.8.4 Thales Group Revenue in Passenger Information System Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Thales Group Recent Development
12.9 Mitsubishi Electric
12.9.1 Mitsubishi Electric Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Passenger Information System Introduction
12.9.4 Mitsubishi Electric Revenue in Passenger Information System Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 Mitsubishi Electric Recent Development
12.10 Toshiba
12.10.1 Toshiba Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Passenger Information System Introduction
12.10.4 Toshiba Revenue in Passenger Information System Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 Toshiba Recent Development
12.11 Toyo Denki
12.12 Neusoft
12.13 Potevio
12.14 Sunwin Intelligent
12.15 Beijing Century Real Technology
12.16 GLARUN TECHNOLOGY
12.17 Shenzhen Beihai Rail Transit Technology
12.18 Contron
