Maternity Wear 2019 Global Market Demand, Growth Opportunities and Top Key Players Analysis Report

Maternity Wear Market - Global Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2019 - 2025

PUNE, INDIA, March 20, 2019

Maternity Wear Market 2019

Maternity wear is worn by women in some cultures as an adaptation to changes in body size during pregnancy. It is designed with a loose, comfortable cut which will expand as the woman's belly grows. Most designs also include elastic, tabs, and other methods of expansion which allow shirts and pants to be let out. Many women also wear maternity clothes after their pregnancies, until they have lost the pregnancy weight and they can fit into normal clothing again.

Scope of the Report:

Market segmentation of global maternity wear market by product type: dresses, tops, bottoms and lingerie. The dresses segment accounted for a share of 38.12% during 2016. The lingerie segment includes the maternity bras, nursing bras and panty. Organic maternity lingerie are on high demand in the market.

Geographical segmentation of the global maternity wear market: USA, Europe, China and Japan. The Europe region accounted for the largest share of the market in the consumption end. Developing countries such as India and China, will witness the highest growth in the next few years, due the large amount of newborns.

In terms of distribution channels, the global maternity wear market is segmented into Supermarket & Mall, Brand Store, Maternity & Baby Store and Online. In 2016, online distribution channel develop at the fastest speed among these channels, with the high fashion conscious consumers, through media and publicity, and the increase in online sale are some drivers for the growth in the market.

The worldwide market for Maternity Wear is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019.

This report focuses on the Maternity Wear in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.



Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Destination Maternity

H&M

Gap

Mothercare

Thyme Maternity

OCTmami

JoJo Maman Bébé

Seraphine

Happy House

Hubo Mother

Liz Lange

Tianxiang

Gennie's Maternity

Mamas & Papas

Angeliebe

Ripe Maternity

Amoralia

Rosemadame

Envie de Fraises

Ingrid & Isabel

Isabella Oliver

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Dresses

Tops

Bottoms

Lingerie

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Supermarket & Mall

Brand Store

Maternity & Baby Store

Online



Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 Maternity Wear Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Dresses

1.2.2 Tops

1.2.3 Bottoms

1.2.4 Lingerie

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Supermarket & Mall

1.3.2 Brand Store

1.3.3 Maternity & Baby Store

1.3.4 Online

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Destination Maternity

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Maternity Wear Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Destination Maternity Maternity Wear Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 H&M

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Maternity Wear Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 H&M Maternity Wear Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Gap

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Maternity Wear Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Gap Maternity Wear Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Mothercare

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Maternity Wear Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Mothercare Maternity Wear Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 Thyme Maternity

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Maternity Wear Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Thyme Maternity Maternity Wear Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 OCTmami

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Maternity Wear Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 OCTmami Maternity Wear Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.7 JoJo Maman Bébé

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Maternity Wear Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 JoJo Maman Bébé Maternity Wear Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

Continued….



