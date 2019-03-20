Industrial Gas Market, Global, Regions, Countries, Size, Forecasts, End Users, Players, Shares, M&A Activity

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 20, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Asia Pacific’s industrial gas market is the largest in the world at 35.2% of the global industrial gas market, worth $25.8 billion. The presence of a large number of electronic manufacturing companies in the region, especially in countries such as China, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand account for this region’s importance in the industrial gas market. North America’s industrial gas market is the second largest in the world with a 31.0% share of the market, worth $22.7 billion.

Manufacturing industry is the largest end user in the global industrial gas market at 27% of the market, worth $19.54 billion.

The global industrial gas market is highly concentrated. L'Air Liquide S.A was the largest competitor with 23.7% of the market, followed by The Linde Group, Praxair Inc., Air Products and Chemicals Inc., and Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corp. Global industrial gas mergers and acquisitions (M&A) are expected to increase in the coming years, building on strong activity in 2015 and 2016 where companies like Air Liquide, Praxair acquired other companies.

Industrial Gas Market, Global Opportunities And Strategies To 2021 from The Business Research Company is one of a new series of industry report. It provides an industrial gases industry analysis, an industrial gases market overview, analysis and forecasts of industrial gas market size and industry statistics, industrial gas market growth rates, market trends, market drivers, market restraints, market revenues, industrial gas market share and company profiles of the leading competitors. In over 300 industry reports, covering over 2400 market segments and 56 geographies, the market reports draw on 150,000 datasets. Extensive secondary research is augmented with exclusive insights and quotations from industry leaders obtained through interviews. Market analysis and forecasts are provided by a highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers. A range of strategies for the industrial gas market are explained and opportunities identified.

Read the Industrial Gas Market, Global Opportunities And Strategies To 2021 from The Business Research Company for information on the following:

Markets Covered: Industrial gas market, nitrogen gas market, hydrogen, oxygen, carbon dioxide, other industrial gases markets, chemicals market

Industrial Gas Industry Companies Covered: L'Air Liquide S.A, The Linde Group, Praxair Inc., Air Products and Chemicals Inc., Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation

Regions: North America, Asia Pacific, Western Europe, South America, Eastern Europe, Middle East, Africa.

Countries: USA, China, Japan, Germany, Brazil, France, Italy, UK, Australia, India, Spain, Russia.

Time Series: Five years historic (2013-17) and forecast (2017-21).

Data: Industrial gas market size and growth for 7 regions and 12 countries; global regional and country industrial gases market size and growth segmented by type of gas – nitrogen, hydrogen, oxygen, carbon dioxide, other industrial gases; global, regional and country industrial gases market size and growth segmented by end user industry – manufacturing, metallurgy, chemicals, healthcare, food and beverages, other end users; global, regional and country industrial gases per capita consumption and market size as a percentage of GDP 2013-21; L'Air Liquide S.A, The Linde Group, Praxair Inc., Air Products and Chemicals Inc., Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation financial performance 2013-21; global chemicals market size and growth rate 2013-17 and 2017-21.

Other Information: PESTEL analysis, drivers and restraints, customer and operational insights, industrial gas market by country covering opportunities, industrial gas associations, investment and expansion plans, corporate tax structure and competitive landscape; Industrial gas market trends and strategies.

Opportunities In The Industrial Gas Market: The report reveals the global and regional segments where the industrial gases market will put on most $ sales up to 2021.

Strategies For Participants In The Industrial Gases Industry: The report explains over 15 strategies for industrial gases companies, based on industry trends and company analysis. These include investing in carbon capture and storage (CCS) technologies to produce environmentally sustainable carbon dioxide and Praxair’s strategy of acquiring companies in similar industries..

Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report are sourced using end notes.

