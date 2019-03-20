Travel Insurance 2019 Global Market – Challenges, Drivers, Outlook, Growth Opportunities - Analysis to 2025

Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Market Research Report On -“Travel Insurance Market - Global Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2019 - 2025”

PUNE, INDIA, March 20, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Travel Insurance Market 2019

Travel insurance is only a very small part of the overall general insurance market, it covers is available for single trip, annual multi-trip and long stay trips. and the detail are mainly medical expenses, trip cancellation, lost luggage, flight accident and other losses incurred while traveling, either internationally or within one's own country.

Scope of the Report:

Among different applications， in 2022, family traveler will take the largest part, accout for 45.59%

Europe, Asia-Pacific and North America are the three regions that shares most percentage.

The global Travel Insurance market is valued at 13800 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 20900 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% between 2019 and 2024.

This report studies the Travel Insurance market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Travel Insurance market by product type and applications/end industries.



Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3828665-global-travel-insurance-market-2019-by-company-regions



Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Allianz

AIG

Munich RE

Generali

Tokio Marine

Sompo Japan

CSA Travel Protection

AXA

Pingan Baoxian

Mapfre Asistencia

USI Affinity

Seven Corners

Hanse Merkur

MH Ross

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Single Trip

Annual Multi-trip

Long-Stay

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Family Traveler

Senior Citizens

Business Traveler

Others



Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3828665-global-travel-insurance-market-2019-by-company-regions



Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Travel Insurance Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Travel Insurance

1.2 Classification of Travel Insurance by Types

1.2.1 Global Travel Insurance Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

1.2.2 Global Travel Insurance Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

1.2.3 Single Trip

1.2.4 Annual Multi-trip

1.2.5 Long-Stay

1.3 Global Travel Insurance Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Travel Insurance Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

1.3.2 Family Traveler

1.3.3 Senior Citizens

1.3.4 Business Traveler

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global Travel Insurance Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Travel Insurance Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2014-2024)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Travel Insurance Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Travel Insurance Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Travel Insurance Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Travel Insurance Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Travel Insurance Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.5 Global Market Size of Travel Insurance (2014-2024)

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Allianz

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Travel Insurance Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Allianz Travel Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 AIG

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Travel Insurance Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 AIG Travel Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Munich RE

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Travel Insurance Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Munich RE Travel Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Generali

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Travel Insurance Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Generali Travel Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 Tokio Marine

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Travel Insurance Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Tokio Marine Travel Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 Sompo Japan

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Travel Insurance Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Sompo Japan Travel Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.7 CSA Travel Protection

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Travel Insurance Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 CSA Travel Protection Travel Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

Continued…..



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.