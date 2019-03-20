Precision Agriculture Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019-2025

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Precision Agriculture Market 2019 Global Analysis and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting 2025” reports to its database.

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 20, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Precision Agriculture Market:

Executive Summary

Precision agriculture refers to obtaining real-time data analysis through sensors and imaging technology during crop growth, so as to improve agricultural yield.

The limitations of land use and the need to maximize food production are driving the growth of this market.

The global Precision Agriculture market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Precision Agriculture volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Precision Agriculture market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Ag Leader

AGCO Corporation

AgJunction

Deere

Trimble

CNH Industrial

Derr Equipment

DICKEY-John

Monsanto

MTS Systems

Raven Industries

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Precision Automatic Control System

Sensing And Monitoring Equipment

Agricultural Management System

Segment by Application

Grain Planting

Fruit Planting

Vegetable Planting

Other

Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3836598-global-precision-agriculture-market-research-report-2019

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Precision Agriculture Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Precision Agriculture

1.2 Precision Agriculture Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Precision Agriculture Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Precision Automatic Control System

1.2.3 Sensing And Monitoring Equipment

1.2.4 Agricultural Management System

1.3 Precision Agriculture Segment by Application

1.3.1 Precision Agriculture Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Grain Planting

1.3.3 Fruit Planting

1.3.4 Vegetable Planting

1.3.5 Other

1.4 Global Precision Agriculture Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Precision Agriculture Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Precision Agriculture Market Size

1.5.1 Global Precision Agriculture Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Precision Agriculture Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Precision Agriculture Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Precision Agriculture Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Precision Agriculture Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Precision Agriculture Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Precision Agriculture Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Precision Agriculture Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Precision Agriculture Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Precision Agriculture Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Precision Agriculture Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Precision Agriculture Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Precision Agriculture Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Precision Agriculture Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Precision Agriculture Production

3.4.1 North America Precision Agriculture Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Precision Agriculture Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Precision Agriculture Production

3.5.1 Europe Precision Agriculture Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Precision Agriculture Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Precision Agriculture Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Precision Agriculture Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Precision Agriculture Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Precision Agriculture Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Precision Agriculture Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Precision Agriculture Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Precision Agriculture Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Precision Agriculture Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Precision Agriculture Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Precision Agriculture Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Precision Agriculture Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Precision Agriculture Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Precision Agriculture Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Precision Agriculture Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Precision Agriculture Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Precision Agriculture Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Precision Agriculture Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Precision Agriculture Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Precision Agriculture Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Precision Agriculture Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Precision Agriculture Business

7.1 Ag Leader

7.1.1 Ag Leader Precision Agriculture Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Precision Agriculture Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Ag Leader Precision Agriculture Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 AGCO Corporation

7.2.1 AGCO Corporation Precision Agriculture Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Precision Agriculture Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 AGCO Corporation Precision Agriculture Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 AgJunction

7.3.1 AgJunction Precision Agriculture Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Precision Agriculture Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 AgJunction Precision Agriculture Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Deere

7.4.1 Deere Precision Agriculture Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Precision Agriculture Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Deere Precision Agriculture Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Trimble

7.5.1 Trimble Precision Agriculture Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Precision Agriculture Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Trimble Precision Agriculture Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 CNH Industrial

7.6.1 CNH Industrial Precision Agriculture Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Precision Agriculture Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 CNH Industrial Precision Agriculture Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Derr Equipment

7.7.1 Derr Equipment Precision Agriculture Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Precision Agriculture Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Derr Equipment Precision Agriculture Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 DICKEY-John

Continuous…

For further information on this report, visit – https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3836598-global-precision-agriculture-market-research-report-2019



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.