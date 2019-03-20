Hadoop Market 2019 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities, Forecast 2025
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 20, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hadoop Market:
Executive Summary
Hadoop, the Apache Hadoop developed by Apache Software Foundation, is an open-source software framework for storing data and running applications on clusters of commodity hardware. It provides massive storage for any kind of data, enormous processing power and the ability to handle virtually limitless concurrent tasks or jobs.
The base Apache Hadoop framework is composed of the following modules:
Hadoop Common – contains libraries and utilities needed by other Hadoop modules
Hadoop Distributed File System (HDFS) – a distributed file-system that stores data on commodity machines, providing very high aggregate bandwidth across the cluster;
Hadoop YARN – a platform responsible for managing computing resources in clusters and using them for scheduling users' applications; and
Hadoop MapReduce – an implementation of the MapReduce programming model for large-scale data processing.
The leading growing market is Asia Pacific, such as China, India, Japan, Korea, SEA, etc. USA and Europe are the mature market with relatively lower growth rate.
North America is the largest Hadoop market in the world these years, and USA is the largest country of Hadoop market in the world in the past few years and it will keep increasing in the next few years. USA market took up about 50% the global market in 2016 (90% of North America Hadoop market), while Europe was about 23.3%, and Asia-Pacific is followed with the share about 14.8%.
USA is now the most key developers of Hadoop distributions. There are some vendors with poor quality or introduced products, but the Chinese market is still controlled by the abroad vendors. And the high quality products are mainly supplied by overseas providers.
Cloudrea, Hortonworks, MapR Tech, Dell/EMC/Pivotal, IBM, Microsoft, Amazon Web Services are the key suppliers in the global Hadoop market. Top 3 took up about 56% of the global market in 2016. Cloudrea, Hortonworks and MapR Tech are the most popular Hadoop distributions in the world.
In 2018, the global Hadoop market size was 1700 million US$ and it is expected to reach 16400 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 32.8% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Hadoop status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Hadoop development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Cloudrea
Hortonworks
MapR Tech
Dell/EMC/Pivotal
IBM
Microsoft
Amazon Web Services
...
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cloud-based
On-premises
Market segment by Application, split into
Manufacturing
Retail
Financial
Government
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Hadoop status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Hadoop development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Hadoop are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Hadoop Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Cloud-based
1.4.3 On-premises
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Hadoop Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Manufacturing
1.5.3 Retail
1.5.4 Financial
1.5.5 Government
1.5.6 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Hadoop Market Size
2.2 Hadoop Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Hadoop Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Hadoop Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Hadoop Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Hadoop Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.2 Global Hadoop Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.3 Global Hadoop Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Hadoop Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Hadoop Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Hadoop Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Hadoop Market Size by Type (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Hadoop Market Size by Application (2014-2019)
…
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Cloudrea
12.1.1 Cloudrea Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Hadoop Introduction
12.1.4 Cloudrea Revenue in Hadoop Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Cloudrea Recent Development
12.2 Hortonworks
12.2.1 Hortonworks Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Hadoop Introduction
12.2.4 Hortonworks Revenue in Hadoop Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Hortonworks Recent Development
12.3 MapR Tech
12.3.1 MapR Tech Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Hadoop Introduction
12.3.4 MapR Tech Revenue in Hadoop Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 MapR Tech Recent Development
12.4 Dell/EMC/Pivotal
12.4.1 Dell/EMC/Pivotal Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Hadoop Introduction
12.4.4 Dell/EMC/Pivotal Revenue in Hadoop Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Dell/EMC/Pivotal Recent Development
12.5 IBM
12.5.1 IBM Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Hadoop Introduction
12.5.4 IBM Revenue in Hadoop Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 IBM Recent Development
12.6 Microsoft
12.6.1 Microsoft Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Hadoop Introduction
12.6.4 Microsoft Revenue in Hadoop Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Microsoft Recent Development
12.7 Amazon Web Services
12.7.1 Amazon Web Services Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Hadoop Introduction
12.7.4 Amazon Web Services Revenue in Hadoop Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Amazon Web Services Recent Development
Continuous…
