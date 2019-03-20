Applicant Tracking Systems Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019-2025
Applicant Tracking Systems Market:
Executive Summary
Applicant tracking system (ATS) is a software application that enables the electronic handling of recruitment needs. An ATS can be implemented or accessed online on an enterprise or small business level, depending on the needs of the company and there is also free and open source ATS software available.
In 2018, the global Applicant Tracking Systems market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Applicant Tracking Systems status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Applicant Tracking Systems development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Zoho
Workable
Recruitee
ADP
SmartRecruiters
JobDiva
Workday
ICIMS
Jobvite
Greenhouse
PCRecruiter
JazzHR
BambooHR
FileInvite
Conrep
Evalato
Skeeled
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cloud Based
On-Premise
Market segment by Application, split into
Large Enterprises
SMEs
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Applicant Tracking Systems status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Applicant Tracking Systems development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Applicant Tracking Systems are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
