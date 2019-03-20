Diabetes Drugs Market, Global, Regions. Countries, Size, Growth, Forecasts, New Treatments

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 20, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The diabetic drugs market size together with the insulin market reached a value of nearly $50.7 billion in 2018 and will grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4% to nearly $69.3 billion by 2023.

Diabetes mellitus, commonly known as diabetes, is a metabolic disorder which impairs the body's ability to process blood glucose/blood sugar. Drugs commonly used for the treatment of insulin include alpha-glucosidase inhibitors, biguanides/metformin, sulfonylureas, meglitinides and thiazolidinediones. Innovative formulations of insulin include glucose responsive insulins, mealtime insulin, ultra-rapid insulin and “smart insulin”. Innovative techniques relating to diabetes therapies research and development include gene editing, and identification of microbial strains for treatment of diabetes. These advances have created new treatments for diabetes.

Diabetes Therapies Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2023 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides diabetes therapies market overviews, analyze and forecast diabetes drugs market size and growth for the whole market, segments and geographies, trends, drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares in over 300 industry reports, covering over 2400 market segments and 56 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Markets Covered: Global diabetes therapies market, injectable diabetes drugs market, oral drugs market

Data Segmentations: Diabetic therapies market size, global and by country; historic and forecast size, and growth rates for the world, 7 regions and 12 countries; by product segments – injectable drugs market and oral diabetes drugs market size, historic and forecast size, and growth rates for the world, 7 regions and 12 countries.

Diabetes Therapies Market Organizations Covered: C.H. Boehringer Sohn AG & Ko. KG, NOVO NORDISK A/S, Eli Lilly and Company, Sanofi S.A., Merck & Company, Inc.

Regions: North America, Europe, Middle East, South America, Africa, Asia Pacific

Time Series: Five years historic (2014-18) and forecast (2018-23).

Other Information And Analyses: Diabetes therapies market size as a percentage of GDP, global and by country; per capita average diabetes therapies expenditure, global and by country; global diabetic therapies market in 2023- countries offering significant new opportunities, global diabetic therapies market in 2023- segments offering significant new opportunities, market trends and opportunities, drivers and restraints, key mergers and acquisitions, market entry/expansion strategies.

Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report are sourced using end notes.

Strategies For Participants In The Diabetes Drug Industry: The report explains over 12 strategies for diabetic therapies sector companies, based on industry trends and company analysis. These include diabetic therapies companies collaborating with research organizations to discover novel ways to treat diabetes, and Novo Nordisk’s growth strategy of aiming at developing new antidiabetic drugs through strategic partnerships with pharmaceutical companies.

Opportunities For Companies In The Diabetic Therapies Sector: The report reveals where the global diabetic therapies industry will put on most $ sales up to 2023.

Number of Pages: 148

Number of Figures: 72

Number of Tables: 81

