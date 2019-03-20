Coconut Oil Market 2019 Industry Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand and Consumption Forecasts to 2025

WISE GUY RESEARCH CONSULTANTS PVT LTD

Global Coconut Oil Market

Description

Scope of the Report:

The coconut trees are widely distributed in in the Philippines, Indonesia, India, Sri Lanka and Malaysia, etc. Especially in Philippines, Indonesia, and India, the coconut production account more than 70 percent for the global production. Therefore, the coconut oil production also distribute in these countries.

Philippines are adding planting area of coconut trees, and A few years later, the coconut products production will increase. As the same time, companies are focusing on technological innovation, equipment upgrades, and process improvements, to reduce costs and improve quality. The competition in coconut oil market will become more intense.

Almost all coconut oil products in China are imported from other countries, such as Philippines, Indonesia. On a global scale, currently coconut oil industry is in the state of production and sales booming.

The worldwide market for Coconut Oil is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.5% over the next five years, will reach 4900 million US$ in 2024, from 3760 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Coconut Oil in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Tantuco Enterprises

Greenville Agro Corporation

Samar Coco Products

CIIF OMG

Primex Group

SC Global

Phidco

PT.Indo Vegetable Oil

P.T. Harvard Cocopro

Naturoca

PT SIMP

Sumatera Baru

KPK Oils & Proteins

Karshakabandhu Agritech

Kalpatharu Coconut

Prima Industries Limited

Kerafed

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Fresh Coconut

Dry Copra

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Industrial Use

Food Industry

