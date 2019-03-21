Part 2 - Image and Branding Specialist Fotis Georgiadis Takes on Cannabis

CBD oil and Hemp plant Andy Wilson, the Founder and Managing Director of CBD Hemporium Wendy Robbins & Karen Paull of The Marijuana Show

Hemp, CBD and the Marijuana Show

Train your employees well. Make sure they love your products & find passion in educating your clients. [..] Make sure everyone shares the mission. [..] Help them find balance in their lives.” — Wendy Robbins & Karen Paull of The Marijuana Show

GREENWICH, CT, USA, March 21, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fotis Georgiadis, owner of the blog by his namesake, is a branding and image consultant with a robust background and a visionary interviewer. With a knack for pulling out a well rounded interview, not only covering cutting edge technologies and corporate directions but he also brings out the personal side of the interviewee.From personal experiences to jumping on the CBD 'gold rush', Fotis Georgiadis has captured multiple CBD journeys. In this 2nd article, we find him interviewing Andy Wilson, the Founder and Managing Director of CBD Hemporium, a company that sells organic, high-quality and lab-tested CBD products in the UK and also Wendy Robbins & Karen Paull of The Marijuana Show, a multimillion views show on Amazon Prime.An excerpt from the interview with Andy Wilson , “I’ve been interested in alternative natural therapies and the organic and vegan movement for a long time. When a close family member became ill it became an intrinsic part of our lives. I had a friend who was involved in making cannabis oils for people with similar problems and we began to research if this was something that could benefit us. From that moment on I was engrossed in all things cannabis. Although I had been interested in cannabis from a social perspective, this new fascination was something different. I read stories of people in similar situations to us using cannabis oil to heal themselves of the most serious conditions. So with the help of a friend we incorporated a strong cannabis oil into our family member’s health regime along with a vegan organic diet with great success. We then added a CBD oil along with the cannabis oil to replace the CBD that was bred out of cannabis strains in favour of THC. In just over 12 months our family member was given a clear bill of health from their doctor.”This is a powerful moment in the interview. We see Fotis Georgiadis really getting to the heart and soul of why Andy Wilson ran with CBD and created CBD Hemporium. The reader gets a real feel for the interviewee and a want to find out more about how CBD could help their own family and friends.The Marijuana Show, now on Amazon Prime, was launched by Wendy and Karen while discussing potential reality show topics. This has turned into a huge success and is helping get the word out on CBD and how beneficial it can be. The journey hasn't been an easy one and Fotis Georgiadis brings this out in the interview.“Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?Trusting everyone. Season one of our show was shot in Denver. We had never been there and we didn’t know anyone. That all changed when we met a woman named Addison who introduced us to Dawn who introduced us to Chris who has a mansion in Cherry Creek and he let us shoot season one in his house. We had five days to shoot 10 episodes. We had a million dollars of liability insurance in case of an accident. Chris decided on the first day of the shoot that he would not let us into his house unless we had two million dollars worth of insurance. CNBC had a satellite truck outside to film our shoot and...” read the rest of the story and interview over at Fotis Georgiadis' website.Again, bringing another success story to the masses in bit size pieces that really capture the people and business. These interviews have brought many companies into the 'limelight' and through his strong social media skill-set, extended their online presence.In earlier interviews focused on cutting edge technologies, Fotis Georgiadis interviewed David Xing, founder and ceo of Plott. Fotis Georgiadis was thanked by David Xing for his help and interview savvy, “This was a much more personal interview than I’m used to.” You can read the whole interview with David Xing here This is part 2 of 2 articles on Fotis Georgiadis' visit to the cannabis world. By combining real world exposure and discussions with his social media expertise, the benefit to the CBD marketplace will be strong and far reaching. SEO, in-depth interviews, etc are all part of Fotis Georgiadis' arsenal when it comes to image and branding success. Read more about CBD and its benefits by checking out some of the books and products on Amazon About Fotis GeorgiadisFotis Georgiadis is the founder of DigitalDayLab. Fotis Georgiadis is a serial entrepreneur with offices in both Malibu and New York City. He has expertise in marketing, branding and mergers & acquisitions. Fotis Georgiadis is also an accomplished VC who has successfully concluded five exits. Fotis Georgiadis is also a contributor to Authority Magazine, Thrive Global & several othersContactFotis GeorgiadisWebsite: http://www.fotisgeorgiadis.com Email: fg@fotisgeorgiadis.comLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/fotis-georgiadis-994833103/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/FotisGeorgiadi3 @FotisGeorgiadi3

