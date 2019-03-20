2019 International Hospital Federation Awards now open

Hospitals and health service providers around the globe can now nominate their outstanding projects and programs to the IHF Awards.

MUSCAT, OMAN, March 20, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Entry submissions for the 2019 International Hospital Federation Awards is now open. Hospitals and health service providers can nominate their outstanding and innovative projects and programs for a chance to be recognized internationally in one of the four awards.

The IHF/Dr Kwang Tae Kim Grand Award is open only to IHF Full and Associate Members and their members. This recognizes excellence and achievements at health system or facility level in multiple areas including quality and patient safety, corporate social responsibility, innovations in service delivery at affordable costs, and healthcare leadership and management practices.

The Excellence Awards are open to both IHF Member and non-member public and private healthcare providers.

The IHF/Bionexo Excellence Award for Corporate Social Responsibility is for excellent projects that provide quality healthcare services at affordable costs, promote volunteer contribution to community care, uphold sustainable environment, energy and green initiatives, reduce inequalities in healthcare service delivery to the community and advance healthcare for emerging and developing nations.

The IHF/EOH Excellence Award for Leadership and Management in Healthcare recognizes outstanding projects that enhance governance, leadership, management policies and practices, foster new culture of service, effectively manage finance and resources, and for major breakthroughs in productivity improvements or innovations in healthcare delivery or process management.

The IHF/Austco Excellence Award for Quality & Safety and Patient-centered Care recognizes exceptional programs that promote quality and safety, enhances patient education, engagement and empowerment, and promote ethical approaches and evidence-based practices.

Winning an IHF Award is a prestigious accolade in the industry and all public and private healthcare service providers are encouraged to join. Submitting an entry is the first step in an extensive process to determine this year's award winners, who will be announced at the Awards Ceremony during the 43rd World Hospital Congress in Muscat, Oman on 6-9 November.

Entries can be submitted online through the IHF Awards submission website: https://congress.ihf-fih.org/ihf_awards

Deadline of entries is on 17 May 2019.



