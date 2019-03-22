“So you met that special someone while on vacation abroad …” – how to bring your Fiance/Fiancee to the U.S.

Magdalena Cuprys, attorney in Florida, Clewiston and Miami Magdalena Cuprys, Immigration Lawyer in Florida Blog of Immigration Attorney Magdalena Cuprys Attorney profile of Magdalena Cuprys at www.solomonlawguild.com Website Magdalena Cuprys, Immigration Attorney in Florida

In the newest article in her Instruction Series on Family-Based Immigration, Immigration Attorney Magdalena Cuprys, explains the K-1 (Fiance/Fiancee) Visa.

K-1 visas also require a showing of financial viability on behalf of the Petitioner, who must show the financial ability to support the Fiancée upon entry into the United States. ” — Magdalena Cuprys, Immigration Lawyer in Florida

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- In the newest article in her Instruction Series on various Family-Based Immigration Law Visas, Florida Immigration Attorney Magdalena Cuprys , explains the K-1 (Fiance/Fiancee) Visa, which is designed specifically for those foreign individuals who are engaged and plan to marry a US Citizen. Ms. Cuprys explains in detail in a new article on her blog, available at https://magdalenacuprysblog.blogspot.com/ Many international couples choose to pursue immigration into the USA prior to their actual marriage taking place. In such cases, the specific US immigration visa authorizing the entry of the Fiancee is known as the K-1 (Fiancee) Visa. To be eligible for a K-1 Fiancee Visa, one must seek entry into the USA solely for the purpose of marrying their US Citizen Fiance(e) within the initial 90 day period after the date of admission. Further, the marriage must be finalized and concluded via the original Petitioning Spouse. As with all applications seeking immigration benefits through marriage, Applicants must demonstrate through substantial supporting documentation and evidence that the marriage is truly bona fide, and not entered into for the purpose of immigration benefits.To show that the relationship is real and valid, evidence may include the following:Photographs of the couple together, letters, cards, gifts, airline tickets, social media correspondence and email/electronic communication should be presented.Any evidence of financial support provided between the couple such as bank/wire transfers, moneygrams, etc. should also be included.Applicants should obtain legal affidavits of parents, siblings, relatives, co-workers, etc. who know the couple personally and can attest to the validity of the relationship to support the claim of a bona fide relationship.K-1 visas also require a showing of financial viability on behalf of the Petitioner, who must show the financial ability to support the Fiancée upon entry into the United States. This is done through the submission of a formal Affidavit of Support, and should be supplemented with Federal Tax Returns, Bank Account Statements, W-2’s, and other documentation reflecting financial viability.An official Police Certificate/Background Check is also required of the Fiancee from all cities/countries they have lived since the age of 16. Please note that any criminal violation may lead to disqualification or ineligibility to immigrate to the USA and should always be reviewed by qualified Immigration Counsel prior to any application process.Additional requirements a US Immigration Medical Examination and the accompanying Vaccination & Immunization requirements.After the couple is formally married in the US, they may file for additional immigration benefits, the Immediate Relative Petition (I-130) as well as the Application for Lawful Permanent Residence/Adjustment of Status (I-485) (jointly lead to the Green Card in the USA). The foreign national is also eligible to be employed in the United States, and obtain Travel Authorization from US Immigration authorities for international travel to and from the USA.The child of the Principal K-1 Visa holder may also obtain a visa for entry into the USA with the parent. Such visa is specifically authorized and is officially designated as a K-2 Visa with accompanying time restrictions. Again, once the marriage has concluded, the foreign national becomes eligible to file and pursue their Application for Lawful Permanent Residence (Green Card).This Green Card is granted on a conditional basis for a period of 2 years. Upon the 2-year anniversary of the couple’s marriage, the couple becomes eligible to pursue full Lawful Permanent Residence status through the filing of an Application to Remove the Conditional Green Card Status (I-751).The complete article is available on the Blog of Ms. Cuprys at https://magdalenacuprysblog.blogspot.com/ *** Magdalena Ewa Cuprys is the principal attorney of Serving Immigrants, a full-service immigration law firm offering a complete range of immigration services to both businesses and individuals. The law firm is uniquely qualified to manage the most contentious and unusual immigration needs. Located in Miami and Clewiston, the firm’s offices provide corporate and individual clients of foreign nationality with temporary work permits for the U.S., green card petitions, criminal waivers and representation in removal proceedings cases.Website: https://magdalenacupryslaw.com/ Website: http://www.servingimmigrants.com Website: http://tuabogadadice.com/ Facebook: https://p.facebook.com/servingimmigrants/ Blog: https://magdalenacuprysblog.blogspot.com/ Attorney Profile: https://solomonlawguild.com/magdalena-e-cuprys%2C-esq News: https://hype.news/magdalena-ewa-cuprys-immigration-attorney/ News: https://attorneygazette.com/magdalena-cuprys#31c1d194-2905-42ae-9d57-5e02bfc3ca17

