Damien Mander And Vimbai Anna Kumire Speaking Tour: Akashinga- Nature Protected By Women
Mander will discuss what inspired him to launch ‘Akashinga’, a community driven conservation program, empowering disadvantaged women to restore and manage a network of wilderness areas as an alternative economic model to trophy hunting. Established in Zimbabwe’s Lower Zambezi Valley, the program has been highly successful, making more than 100 arrests in the past 18 months while helping to protect the world’s second largest remaining elephant populations.
Vimbai Anna Kumire, Sergeant and Squad Leader of Akashinga Ranger Team One, will accompany Mander on a five-week tour around the US.
TOUR DATES
3/25 - Baltimore, MD @ THRIVE 7pm
https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/damien-mander-live-frontlines-of-the-ivory-wars-baltimore-tickets-57576068571
3/29 – New York, NY @ Gospel 7pm
https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/gospel-nyc-presents-damien-mander-live-frontlines-of-the-ivory-wars-tickets-57769460010
4/12 – New York, NY @ TBA 6pm
4/14 – Herndon, VA @ Fairfax Veg Fest
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/inaugural-fairfax-veg-fest-tickets-52725479328
4/19 – Sonoma, CA @ Ram’s Gate Winery 7pm
https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/copy-of-damien-mander-live-frontlines-of-the-ivory-wars-sonoma-ca-tickets-58694358406
4/22 – St. Louis, MS @ T-Rex 6pm
https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/damien-mander-live-frontlines-of-the-ivory-wars-st-louis-tickets-58695011359
4/26 – Dallas, TX @ EarthEx
https://earthx.org
4/28 – Palm Beach, FL @ Cucina Palm Beach
https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/damien-mander-live-frontlines-of-the-ivory-wars-palm-beach-tickets-58692366448
4/29 – Chicago, IL @ TBA
5/5 – Vancouver, BC @ VegExpo
https://www.vegexpo.ca
5/6 – Denver, CO @ Posner Center 6pm
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/damien-mander-and-the-akashinga-women-in-zimbabwe-tickets-58142740502
5/7 – Aspen, CO @ 3rd Street Center 6pm
https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/damien-mander-live-frontlines-of-the-ivory-wars-aspen-tickets-58697798696
5/8 – Boulder, CO @ TBA 6pm
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/damien-mander-live-frontlines-of-the-ivory-wars-tickets-57544125027
