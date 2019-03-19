Damien Mander And Vimbai Anna Kumire Speaking Tour: Akashinga- Nature Protected By Women

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Former Australian navy clearance diver and special ops sniper, Damien Mander, founded the International Anti-Poaching Foundation in 2009- a multi-national not-for-profit conservation organization working to protect the dwindling elephant and rhino populations due to the poaching crisis. Mander realized he could utilize his military skills train rangers to protect Africa’s wildlife, but over the last two years embarked on a new approach to conservation- putting women’s empowerment at the helm.Mander will discuss what inspired him to launch ‘Akashinga’, a community driven conservation program, empowering disadvantaged women to restore and manage a network of wilderness areas as an alternative economic model to trophy hunting. Established in Zimbabwe’s Lower Zambezi Valley, the program has been highly successful, making more than 100 arrests in the past 18 months while helping to protect the world’s second largest remaining elephant populations.Vimbai Anna Kumire, Sergeant and Squad Leader of Akashinga Ranger Team One, will accompany Mander on a five-week tour around the US.TOUR DATES3/25 - Baltimore, MD @ THRIVE 7pm3/29 – New York, NY @ Gospel 7pm4/12 – New York, NY @ TBA 6pm4/14 – Herndon, VA @ Fairfax Veg Fest4/19 – Sonoma, CA @ Ram’s Gate Winery 7pm4/22 – St. Louis, MS @ T-Rex 6pm4/26 – Dallas, TX @ EarthEx4/28 – Palm Beach, FL @ Cucina Palm Beach4/29 – Chicago, IL @ TBA5/5 – Vancouver, BC @ VegExpo5/6 – Denver, CO @ Posner Center 6pm5/7 – Aspen, CO @ 3rd Street Center 6pm5/8 – Boulder, CO @ TBA 6pm



