Healthy Snacks on Trend Trails at First IFE for Skinni Snax

Skinni Snax Launch New Vegan Flavours at IFE

The International Food & Drink Event 2019 Trend Trails: Plant Based, On the Go, Sustainablity. First Time IFE-ers SKINNI SNAX tick all 3 trend Trail boxes

COVENT GARDEN, LONDON, UK, March 19, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Healthy Snacks on Trend Trails at Skinni Snax ’ First IFEThe International Food & Drink Event, known as the IFE, is a Food Professionals Only Event at ExCeL. Tomorrow, 20 March 2019, is the last day in this year’s expo. The annual exhibition attracts an attendee list of 30,000 food buyers from all over the world.Young company SKINNI SNAX are attending the IFE this year for the first time on Stand N1763, with their range of revolutionary Vegan Healthy Snacks.This year the Trend Trails – a popular feature of the IFE which “predicts” what will be Big in the coming months – was strong on Plant based Foods, Food to Go, and sustainability.SKINNI SNAX tick all 3 boxes!Visit Stand N1763 to get samples of Vegan Healthy Snacks in 3 delicious flavoursHigh in fibre and plant protein, low in sugar, salt and fat, every Skinni Snax biscuit ball is a bite sized, crunchy, delicious and very filling healthy snack – the perfect answer for weight watchers suffering an attack of the munchies; mums on the go; and health conscious snack lovers who are torn between the desire eat and the desire to “stay skinny”. These crunchy nutritious balls of flavoured chickpea are double baked with soya flour into a tasty biscuit.And as we all know, fibre is great for gut health…and so is plant based protein. Chickpeas are certainly “Flavour of the Month” (groan) with The Atlantic who say “In the Future, Everything Will Be Made of Chickpeas” \ Perhaps not everything, but certainly Skinni Snax! Fast moving professionals tend to snack on the go, grabbing whatever is nearest to hand (or tastiest) in our effort to “keep up”. And most of us are also health conscious, keen to live a healthy lifestyle and give a top notch performance at work – and by snacking healthy with Skinni Snax, that gets a little easier.After the IFE expo, Skinni Snax will be available in 3 new Vegan Snacks flavours: Thai Sweet Chilli, Cheese and Onion, and Smoky Barbeque. Brand new and yet already making an impact in the UK, Ireland, and Europe.Visit Skinni Snax at the IFE Show at Stand N1763 to meet the Skinni Snax team and get your free samples of the new flavours, or if you can’t make the IFE, you can still get healthy snacks samples.Vegan Samples from www.go2sample.com More information info@skinni-snax.com Tel: 0203 637 8995 Skinni Snax Limited, 71- 75 Shelton Street, Covent Garden, London WC2H 9JQ www.skinni-snax.com

Skinni Snax, the Millenial Vegan Munchie



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.