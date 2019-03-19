Global Automotive Rental Market 2019 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025

Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Automotive Rental is the leasing (or the use) of a motor vehicle for a fixed period of time at an agreed amount of money for the lease. It is commonly offered by dealers as an alternative to vehicle purchase but is widely used by businesses as a method of acquiring (or having the use of) vehicles for business, without the usually needed cash outlay. The key difference in a lease is that after the primary term (usually 2, 3 or 4 years) the vehicle has to either be returned to the leasing company or purchased for the residual value. 
In 2018, the global Automotive Rental market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Automotive Rental status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Automotive Rental development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study 
Enterprise 
Hertz 
Avis Budget 
ALD Automotive 
Arval 
Sixt 
Europcar 
Localiza 
Unidas 
CAR Inc. 
Shouqi Group 
Goldcar 
Movida 
Fox Rent A Car 
eHi Car Services 
U-Save 
Yestock Car Rental

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into 
Leisure Leasing 
Business Leasing

Market segment by Application, split into 
Airport 
Off-Airport

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers 
United States 
Europe 
China 
Japan 
Southeast Asia 
India 
Central & South America

Key Stakeholders 
Automotive Rental Manufacturers 
Automotive Rental Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers 
Automotive Rental Subcomponent Manufacturers 
Industry Association 
Downstream Vendors

Major Key Points in Table of Content:

1 Report Overview 
1.1 Study Scope 
1.2 Key Market Segments 
1.3 Players Covered 
1.4 Market Analysis by Type 
1.4.1 Global Automotive Rental Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025) 
1.4.2 Leisure Leasing 
1.4.3 Business Leasing 
1.5 Market by Application 
1.5.1 Global Automotive Rental Market Share by Application (2014-2025) 
1.5.2 Airport 
1.5.3 Off-Airport 
1.6 Study Objectives 
1.7 Years Considered

….

12 International Players Profiles 
12.1 Enterprise 
12.1.1 Enterprise Company Details 
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.1.3 Automotive Rental Introduction 
12.1.4 Enterprise Revenue in Automotive Rental Business (2014-2019) 
12.1.5 Enterprise Recent Development 
12.2 Hertz 
12.2.1 Hertz Company Details 
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.2.3 Automotive Rental Introduction 
12.2.4 Hertz Revenue in Automotive Rental Business (2014-2019) 
12.2.5 Hertz Recent Development 
12.3 Avis Budget 
12.3.1 Avis Budget Company Details 
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.3.3 Automotive Rental Introduction 
12.3.4 Avis Budget Revenue in Automotive Rental Business (2014-2019) 
12.3.5 Avis Budget Recent Development 
12.4 ALD Automotive 
12.4.1 ALD Automotive Company Details 
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.4.3 Automotive Rental Introduction 
12.4.4 ALD Automotive Revenue in Automotive Rental Business (2014-2019) 
12.4.5 ALD Automotive Recent Development 
12.5 Arval 
12.5.1 Arval Company Details 
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.5.3 Automotive Rental Introduction 
12.5.4 Arval Revenue in Automotive Rental Business (2014-2019) 
12.5.5 Arval Recent Development 
12.6 Sixt 
12.6.1 Sixt Company Details 
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.6.3 Automotive Rental Introduction 
12.6.4 Sixt Revenue in Automotive Rental Business (2014-2019) 
12.6.5 Sixt Recent Development 
12.7 Europcar 
12.7.1 Europcar Company Details 
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.7.3 Automotive Rental Introduction 
12.7.4 Europcar Revenue in Automotive Rental Business (2014-2019) 
12.7.5 Europcar Recent Development 
12.8 Localiza 
12.8.1 Localiza Company Details 
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.8.3 Automotive Rental Introduction 
12.8.4 Localiza Revenue in Automotive Rental Business (2014-2019) 
12.8.5 Localiza Recent Development 
12.9 Unidas 
12.9.1 Unidas Company Details 
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.9.3 Automotive Rental Introduction 
12.9.4 Unidas Revenue in Automotive Rental Business (2014-2019) 
12.9.5 Unidas Recent Development 
12.10 CAR Inc. 
12.10.1 CAR Inc. Company Details 
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.10.3 Automotive Rental Introduction 
12.10.4 CAR Inc. Revenue in Automotive Rental Business (2014-2019) 
12.10.5 CAR Inc. Recent Development 

Continued….

