Global Auto Dealer Software Market 2019 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025

Auto Dealer Software Market –Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Analysis of Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 19, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Auto Dealer Software Market 2019

Wiseguyreports.Com adds “Auto Dealer Software Market –Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Analysis of Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025” To Its Research Database.

Report Details:

This report provides in depth study of “Auto Dealer Software Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Auto Dealer Software Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Automotive dealer software is a kind of software which is mainly used in the automotive aftermarket. The automotive dealer software can help dealers or distributors to increase sales and margins, make smarter and faster inventory decisions and reduce returns etc. 
Automotive dealer software market kept growing in recent years. As automotive market develops in a rapid period, automotive dealer software market will keep in rapid development. The global automotive dealer software market was valued at 12.01 billion USD in 2017 and is expected to reach 21.71 billion USD by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.68% between 2017 and 2025. 
North America is the largest consumption countries of automotive dealer software in the world in the past few years and USA will keep dominate the automotive dealer software market in the next few years. North America market took up about 44.23% of the global market in 2017, followed by Europe with about 29.19%, Asian countries especially China, will witness a higher growth rate in the following few years, despite occupying little market in at present. 
In 2018, the global Auto Dealer Software market size was 12900 million US$ and it is expected to reach 21700 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 7.7% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Auto Dealer Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Auto Dealer Software development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study 
Cox Automotive 
CDK Global 
Reynolds and Reynolds 
RouteOne 
Dominion Enterprises 
DealerSocket 
Internet Brands 
Wipro 
Epicor 
Yonyou 
ELEAD1ONE 
TitleTec 
ARI Network Services 
WHI Solutions 
Infomedia 
MAM Software

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into 
DSM Software 
CRM Software 
Marketing Software 
Other Software

Market segment by Application, split into 
Web-based Software 
Installed Software

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers 
United States 
Europe 
China 
Japan 
Southeast Asia 
India 
Central & South America

Key Stakeholders 
Auto Dealer Software Manufacturers 
Auto Dealer Software Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers 
Auto Dealer Software Subcomponent Manufacturers 
Industry Association 
Downstream Vendors

Major Key Points in Table of Content:

1 Report Overview 
1.1 Study Scope 
1.2 Key Market Segments 
1.3 Players Covered 
1.4 Market Analysis by Type 
1.4.1 Global Auto Dealer Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025) 
1.4.2 DSM Software 
1.4.3 CRM Software 
1.4.4 Marketing Software 
1.4.5 Other Software 
1.5 Market by Application 
1.5.1 Global Auto Dealer Software Market Share by Application (2014-2025) 
1.5.2 Web-based Software 
1.5.3 Installed Software 
1.6 Study Objectives 
1.7 Years Considered

….

12 International Players Profiles 
12.1 Cox Automotive 
12.1.1 Cox Automotive Company Details 
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.1.3 Auto Dealer Software Introduction 
12.1.4 Cox Automotive Revenue in Auto Dealer Software Business (2014-2019) 
12.1.5 Cox Automotive Recent Development 
12.2 CDK Global 
12.2.1 CDK Global Company Details 
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.2.3 Auto Dealer Software Introduction 
12.2.4 CDK Global Revenue in Auto Dealer Software Business (2014-2019) 
12.2.5 CDK Global Recent Development 
12.3 Reynolds and Reynolds 
12.3.1 Reynolds and Reynolds Company Details 
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.3.3 Auto Dealer Software Introduction 
12.3.4 Reynolds and Reynolds Revenue in Auto Dealer Software Business (2014-2019) 
12.3.5 Reynolds and Reynolds Recent Development 
12.4 RouteOne 
12.4.1 RouteOne Company Details 
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.4.3 Auto Dealer Software Introduction 
12.4.4 RouteOne Revenue in Auto Dealer Software Business (2014-2019) 
12.4.5 RouteOne Recent Development 
12.5 Dominion Enterprises 
12.5.1 Dominion Enterprises Company Details 
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.5.3 Auto Dealer Software Introduction 
12.5.4 Dominion Enterprises Revenue in Auto Dealer Software Business (2014-2019) 
12.5.5 Dominion Enterprises Recent Development 
12.6 DealerSocket 
12.6.1 DealerSocket Company Details 
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.6.3 Auto Dealer Software Introduction 
12.6.4 DealerSocket Revenue in Auto Dealer Software Business (2014-2019) 
12.6.5 DealerSocket Recent Development 
12.7 Internet Brands 
12.7.1 Internet Brands Company Details 
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.7.3 Auto Dealer Software Introduction 
12.7.4 Internet Brands Revenue in Auto Dealer Software Business (2014-2019) 
12.7.5 Internet Brands Recent Development 
12.8 Wipro 
12.8.1 Wipro Company Details 
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.8.3 Auto Dealer Software Introduction 
12.8.4 Wipro Revenue in Auto Dealer Software Business (2014-2019) 
12.8.5 Wipro Recent Development 
12.9 Epicor 
12.9.1 Epicor Company Details 
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.9.3 Auto Dealer Software Introduction 
12.9.4 Epicor Revenue in Auto Dealer Software Business (2014-2019) 
12.9.5 Epicor Recent Development 
12.10 Yonyou 
12.10.1 Yonyou Company Details 
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.10.3 Auto Dealer Software Introduction 
12.10.4 Yonyou Revenue in Auto Dealer Software Business (2014-2019) 
12.10.5 Yonyou Recent Development 

