Upscale Venues and Classy Dress Codes – Breaking Free from Sex Club Stigmas

The O Zone, one of Toronto’s hottest sex & swingers’ clubs, throws social bias out the window by providing their patrons with a high brow, tasteful, sex club.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 19, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The O Zone Club, one of the hottest sex clubs in Toronto , often surprises new comers and outsiders to “The Lifestyle” with their upscale venue and high brow dress code. For people who aren’t swingers, or sex club members, there is often a social stigma wherein they can make the assumption that sex clubs are dark, dingy, and generally unsanitary – though this couldn’t be further from the truth. The O Zone Club prides itself on its well-designed interior, and mandatory dress code.The club enforces a fashionable dress code, requiring semi-formal attire to be worn to gain entry. Their policy revolves around a “dress to impress” attitude, meaning warn out jeans, sandals, and the like are not permitted. Instead, they encourage their female patrons to wear evening dresses & club wear, and the men to wear designer jeans, button down shirts and similar items.“Outsiders are often surprised by our dress code and by the atmosphere at our club,” says the club Owner, “A lot of our new guests will approach myself or another staff member and remark on their pleasant surprise at how upscale our establishment is.”It is this general pleasantry that helps to convert new guests into regular members, adds the club owner.“We often find that anyone who has reservations about coming out to club often have their minds changed as soon as they enter the club and see the venue and our regular patrons.”The O Zone Club has been in business for over 10 years in the Toronto area, and has gained a reputation as one of the top swingers & sex clubs in the area, growing a large and loyal following. They have continued to grow their patronage by reaching out to new audiences and breaking down any social barriers and reservations that people may have.About The O Zone: Toronto's hottest couples' club, The O Zone is the place to be for swinging couples in Toronto . The O Zone is one of North America's largest "on premise" nightclubs. A hedonistic playground of over 10,000 square feet, The O Zone is filled with enough wild and sexy amenities to guarantee a most memorable night for Toronto swingers and open-minded couples. An alternative lifestyle social club, The O Zone is the hottest place in Toronto for couples to come and party, and to form friendships with compatible like-minded swinging couples. For more information about The O Zone, upcoming special events, and the latest club news, please visit www.ocouplesclub.com



