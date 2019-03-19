Senior US military officials to present exclusive briefings at the Defence Aviation Safety 2019 Conference

Defence Aviation Safety Conference 2019

SMi Reports: Senior military officials from US Marine Corps, US Air Force & US Navy Safety Center to present at the Defence Aviation Safety conference in April.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 19, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- With the US among the world leaders in military aviation, SMi Group, conference organisers of the Defence Aviation Safety conference taking place on the 29th-30th April 2019 in London, are delighted to announce the following presentations from senior US military:Brigadier General Bradford J Gering, Assistant Deputy Commandant Aviation, US Marine Corps will be presenting on ‘Maximising Combat Operations Whilst Maintaining Airworthiness and Safety’. Topics include:• Ensuring a rapidly deployable and agile USMC Aviation Capability• Airworthiness priorities and standards• Keep safety in mind when developing next generation aviation capabilityColonel Steven G. Owen, Director of Safety for Air Combat Command, ACC, US Air Force will be presenting on ‘Ensuring Combat-Ready Forces For Rapid Deployment’. Topics include:• Why safety must remain the number one priority of the US Air Force• Examining challenges to air safety in the modern battlespace: Overcoming Cyber Threats, UAS and Counter UAS strategies, and The Rise of urban warfare• Weapon Systems Safety• Working with allied forces to improve mutual recognition of platforms and systemsMajor General John T. Rauch Jr, Air Force Chief of Safety Commander, US Air Force will be presenting on ‘Protecting Resources and preserving Combat Readiness through Data Driven Decision Making’. Topics include:• The US Air Force’s priorities for aviation safety• Mitigating safety risk to all aviation assets through the intelligent use of data• Sharing data with allied partners for greater mutual recognition• Seeing safety as an Air Force multiplier: examples of where optimising safety can deliver greater mission capability• Safety programs and policy for occupational, weapons, space, system mishap prevention and nuclearRear Admiral Mark Leavitt, Commander, US Navy Safety Center will be presenting on ‘US Navy UAS Safety Priorities’. Topics include:• The rise of UAS in Naval Operations across the US Navy• Regulatory and certification requirements• Implementing new UAV platforms- MQ-8 Fire Scout, RQ-20 Puma, RQ-21 Blackjack, RQ-26 Aerostar platforms This year’s event will feature more briefings from safety regulators, operators and leading industry safety providers.The brochure with the full two-day agenda and speaker line up is available online at http://www.defenceaviationsafety.com/einpress Supported by the Defence Safety Authority (DSA), UK MoD, the conference is a must attend event for Air Force, Army and Navy Aviators, as well as government and industry experts.For those interested in attending, register online at http://www.defenceaviationsafety.com/einpress 29th – 30th April 2019Copthorne Tara Hotel, London, UKLead Sponsor: BAE SystemsGold Sponsor: Babcock International, tlmNEXUSSponsor: Rolls-Royce, TUDOR TECHTo sponsor and/or exhibit at the conference, please contact: Sadia Malick on +44 (0) 207 827 6748 or email smalick@smi-online.co.uk--END--About SMi Group: Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



