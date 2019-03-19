Senior Military representing UK, Canada, NATO, US, AFMC, France, Greece to speak at Air Mission Planning 2019 in 3 weeks

Air Mission Planning and Support 2019

SMi Group reports: High-ranking military speakers to discuss how to maximise air power, and air mission planning as a key decider of operation success.

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 19, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- There’s just 3 weeks until SMi's 10th Annual Air Mission Planning & Support conference takes place in London, UK on 9th - 10th April.The two-day conference will provide delegates with the unique perspectives of international military and industry organisations on maximising air power support systems, as well as air mission planning and support.Attendees will have the chance to hear in-depth presentations from UK host nation speakers , as well as international senior military representatives from Canada, NATO, US, AFMC, France, Greece, and many more.Topics set to be covered include:• How air power can be maximised• Updates on C2 systems in mission planning• F-35 standardisation, capabilities, and program updates• Data management and cyber security• Enhancing mission planning systems• Data and software standardisation between different countries and aircrafts• Mission planning in fixed and rotary wing• Multi-domain operationsIn the run up to this year’s event, Captain Sean Foote, 52d Fighter Wing Weapons Officer, US Air Force is the latest senior expert to join this year's line-up , set to share his expertise on the following topic: “From AOD to Step Brief: The Tactical Mission Planning Process for Combat Operations”.Captain Sean Foote will be focusing on a comprehensive overview of the mission planning cycle at the tactical level, successes and failures of a mission planning cell from the aviator’s perspective, and future mission planning considerations and the impact of technology and dispersed operations.It's vital to understand the upcoming threats and urgent needs of the armed forces facing them, and Air Mission Planning & Support 2019 presents itself as a precise and accurate forum for discussion, taking a stand in pushing technological development, bringing together friends and allies, and improving awareness of real-world dynamics.Organisers SMi Group will also host an exclusive networking reception supported by lead sponsor BAE Systems at the end of day one, where delegates will have the chance to meet and build partnerships with high-ranking military and industry stakeholders.For those interested in attending, places can be reserved at http://www.airmissionplanning.co.uk/einpr where the latest conference brochure is also available to download.Air Mission Planning and Support9th – 10th April 2019London, UKLead sponsor: BAE SystemsGold sponsor: LeonardoSponsor: TriCISFor details on tailored sponsorship, advertising and branding packages, please contact Sadia Malick on +44 (0) 20 7827 6748 or email smalick@smi-online.co.ukFor delegate enquires and information on booking your place, please contact Damien Howard on +44 (0) 207 827 6736 or email dhoward@smi-online.co.uk---- END ----About SMi Group: Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



