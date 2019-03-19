Popcorn 2019 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 8.0% and Forecast to 2025

Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Market Research Report On -“Popcorn Market - Global Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2019 - 2025”

PUNE, INDIA, March 19, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Popcorn Market 2019

Popcorn is a type of corn that expands from the kernel and puffs up when heated. Popcorn is able to pop like amaranth grain, sorghum, quinoa, and millet. When heated, pressure builds within the kernel, and a small explosion (or "pop") is the end result. Some strains of corn are now cultivated specifically as popping corns.

Scope of the Report:

The leading manufactures mainly are ConAgra, Weaver Popcorn, PepsiCo, Amplify and Snyder's-Lance. ConAgra is the largest manufacturer; its revenue of global market exceeds 33% in 2016.

Geographically, the global popcorn market has been segmented into USA, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and other. The USA held the largest share in the global popcorn products market, its revenue of global market exceeds 56% in 2016. The next is Europe.

The worldwide market for Popcorn is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 8.0% over the next five years, will reach 5250 million US$ in 2024, from 3310 million US$ in 2019.

This report focuses on the Popcorn in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.



Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3828664-global-popcorn-market-2019-by-manufacturers-regions-type



Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

ConAgra

Weaver Popcorn

PepsiCo

Amplify

Snyder's-Lance

Butterkist

American Popcorn

Angie's Artisan Treats

Borges

Chamerfood

Garrett Popcorn Shops

Newman’s Own

Aramidth International

Joe and Seph

Mage's

Inter-Grain

Quinn

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Ready-to-eat popcorn

Microwave popcorn

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Household

Commercial



Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3828664-global-popcorn-market-2019-by-manufacturers-regions-type



Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 Popcorn Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Ready-to-eat popcorn

1.2.2 Microwave popcorn

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Household

1.3.2 Commercial

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 ConAgra

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Popcorn Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 ConAgra Popcorn Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Weaver Popcorn

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Popcorn Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Weaver Popcorn Popcorn Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 PepsiCo

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Popcorn Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 PepsiCo Popcorn Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Amplify

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Popcorn Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Amplify Popcorn Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 Snyder's-Lance

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Popcorn Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Snyder's-Lance Popcorn Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 Butterkist

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Popcorn Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Butterkist Popcorn Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

Continued…..



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.