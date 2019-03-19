Dried Vegetables Market 2019, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast - 2024

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Dried Vegetables Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2024”

This report provides in depth study of “Dried Vegetables Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Dried Vegetables Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

This report studies the products included in the new survey are vegetables that are dried in whole, cut, sliced, broken or powdered form. Those studied are dried mainly through artificial dehydration processes (such as hot-air-dried or freeze-dried), rather than being sun- or field-dried.

The Dried Vegetables market is very fragmented; the revenue of top twenty manufacturers only accounts about 12% of the total revenue. The high-end products mainly come from USA and Europe.

Olam is the largest sales manufacturer, its sales revenue of global market exceeds 4.41% in 2016.The next is Sensient and Jain Irrigation Systems.

The global Dried Vegetables market is valued at 8210 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 20600 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 14.1% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Dried Vegetables market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Dried Vegetables in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Dried Vegetables in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Dried Vegetables market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Dried Vegetables market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Olam

Sensient

Jain Irrigation Systems

Eurocebollas

Silva International

Jaworski

Dingneng

Feida

Rosun Dehydration

Dingfang

Steinicke

Natural Dehydrated Vegetables

Mercer Foods

Kanghua

Zhongli

Fuqiang

Maharaja Dehydration

Garlico Industries

BCFoods

Richfield

Market size by Product

Freeze Dried Vegetables

Air Dried Vegetables

Market size by End User

Snacks

Ingredients

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Major Key Points in Table of Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Dried Vegetables Product

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Dried Vegetables Market Size Growth Rate by Product

1.4.2 Freeze Dried Vegetables

1.4.3 Air Dried Vegetables

1.5 Market by End User

1.5.1 Global Dried Vegetables Market Size Growth Rate by End User

1.5.2 Snacks

1.5.3 Ingredients

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Dried Vegetables Market Size

2.1.1 Global Dried Vegetables Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Dried Vegetables Sales 2014-2025

2.2 Dried Vegetables Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global Dried Vegetables Sales by Regions

2.2.2 Global Dried Vegetables Revenue by Regions

….

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Olam

11.1.1 Olam Company Details

11.1.2 Company Business Overview

11.1.3 Olam Dried Vegetables Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.1.4 Olam Dried Vegetables Products Offered

11.1.5 Olam Recent Development

11.2 Sensient

11.2.1 Sensient Company Details

11.2.2 Company Business Overview

11.2.3 Sensient Dried Vegetables Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.2.4 Sensient Dried Vegetables Products Offered

11.2.5 Sensient Recent Development

11.3 Jain Irrigation Systems

11.3.1 Jain Irrigation Systems Company Details

11.3.2 Company Business Overview

11.3.3 Jain Irrigation Systems Dried Vegetables Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.3.4 Jain Irrigation Systems Dried Vegetables Products Offered

11.3.5 Jain Irrigation Systems Recent Development

11.4 Eurocebollas

11.4.1 Eurocebollas Company Details

11.4.2 Company Business Overview

11.4.3 Eurocebollas Dried Vegetables Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.4.4 Eurocebollas Dried Vegetables Products Offered

11.4.5 Eurocebollas Recent Development

11.5 Silva International

11.5.1 Silva International Company Details

11.5.2 Company Business Overview

11.5.3 Silva International Dried Vegetables Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.5.4 Silva International Dried Vegetables Products Offered

11.5.5 Silva International Recent Development

11.6 Jaworski

11.6.1 Jaworski Company Details

11.6.2 Company Business Overview

11.6.3 Jaworski Dried Vegetables Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.6.4 Jaworski Dried Vegetables Products Offered

11.6.5 Jaworski Recent Development

11.7 Dingneng

11.7.1 Dingneng Company Details

11.7.2 Company Business Overview

11.7.3 Dingneng Dried Vegetables Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.7.4 Dingneng Dried Vegetables Products Offered

11.7.5 Dingneng Recent Development

11.8 Feida

11.8.1 Feida Company Details

11.8.2 Company Business Overview

11.8.3 Feida Dried Vegetables Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.8.4 Feida Dried Vegetables Products Offered

11.8.5 Feida Recent Development

11.9 Rosun Dehydration

11.9.1 Rosun Dehydration Company Details

11.9.2 Company Business Overview

11.9.3 Rosun Dehydration Dried Vegetables Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.9.4 Rosun Dehydration Dried Vegetables Products Offered

11.9.5 Rosun Dehydration Recent Development

11.10 Dingfang

11.10.1 Dingfang Company Details

11.10.2 Company Business Overview

11.10.3 Dingfang Dried Vegetables Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.10.4 Dingfang Dried Vegetables Products Offered

11.10.5 Dingfang Recent Development

11.11 Steinicke

11.12 Natural Dehydrated Vegetables

11.13 Mercer Foods

11.14 Kanghua

11.15 Zhongli

11.16 Fuqiang

11.17 Maharaja Dehydration

11.18 Garlico Industries

11.19 BCFoods

11.20 Richfield

Continued….



