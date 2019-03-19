Wheat Protein (Wheat Gluten) Market 2019, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast - 2024

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Wheat Protein (Wheat Gluten) Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2024”

March 19, 2019

Wheat protein (wheat gluten), another name is vital wheat gluten, is a kind of natural protein which derived from wheat or wheat flour. Wheat protein is a kind of insoluble functional protein, with unique visco-elastic properties, resulting from the balance between elasticity (linked to glutenin content) and extensibility (linked to gliadin content). At present, wheat protein is mainly used in food and animal feed and other fields.

Wheat gluten is the natural protein derived from wheat or wheat flour. In its freshly extracted wet form, it is known as gum gluten which free-flowing powder of high protein content and bland taste. Wheat gluten has characteristics including strong hydroscopicity, viscoelasticity, extensibility, adhesion thermosetting property and liposuction emulsification. It can be used in a wide variety of applications including milling, bakery products, meats, pasta, breadings etc. Downstream customers include: Bimbo, Diosna, Kraft Foods, Mars, Heinz etc.

The global production of wheat gluten will reach 1270 K MT by the end of year 2015. There are many wheat gluten manufacturers in Europe. The production of wheat gluten reaches 397 K MT in 2015 from 319 K MT in 2010 in Europe. Tereos, Roquette (FR) and CropEnergies are leading manufacturers in Europe.

Global Wheat Protein (Wheat Gluten) market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Wheat Protein (Wheat Gluten).

This report researches the worldwide Wheat Protein (Wheat Gluten) market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Wheat Protein (Wheat Gluten) breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Tereos

Manildra

Roquette (FR)

MGP Ingredients

CropEnergies

ADM

Cargill

Chamtor

White Energy

Jäckering-Group

Crespel & Deiters GmbH (DE)

Sedamyl

Kroener Staerke (DE)

Amilina

Permolex

Semino (AR)

Tianguan Group

Shandong Qufeng

Guanxian Ruixiang

Lianhua

Anhui Ante Food

Anhui Ruifuxiang

Beidahaung

Tereos(Dongguan)

Wheat Protein (Wheat Gluten) Breakdown Data by Type

Optimal Grade Product

Sub-optimal Grade Product

General Grade Product

Wheat Protein (Wheat Gluten) Breakdown Data by Application

Food

Animal Feed

Others

Wheat Protein (Wheat Gluten) Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Wheat Protein (Wheat Gluten) Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Major Key Points in Table of Content

Global Wheat Protein (Wheat Gluten) Market Research Report 2019-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Wheat Protein (Wheat Gluten) Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Wheat Protein (Wheat Gluten) Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Optimal Grade Product

1.4.3 Sub-optimal Grade Product

1.4.4 General Grade Product

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Wheat Protein (Wheat Gluten) Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Food

1.5.3 Animal Feed

1.5.4 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Wheat Protein (Wheat Gluten) Production

2.1.1 Global Wheat Protein (Wheat Gluten) Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Wheat Protein (Wheat Gluten) Production 2014-2025

2.1.3 Global Wheat Protein (Wheat Gluten) Capacity 2014-2025

2.1.4 Global Wheat Protein (Wheat Gluten) Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Wheat Protein (Wheat Gluten) Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Wheat Protein (Wheat Gluten) Manufacturers

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions

2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution

8 Manufacturers Profiles

8.1 Tereos

8.1.1 Tereos Company Details

8.1.2 Company Description

8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Wheat Protein (Wheat Gluten)

8.1.4 Wheat Protein (Wheat Gluten) Product Description

8.1.5 SWOT Analysis

8.2 Manildra

8.2.1 Manildra Company Details

8.2.2 Company Description

8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Wheat Protein (Wheat Gluten)

8.2.4 Wheat Protein (Wheat Gluten) Product Description

8.2.5 SWOT Analysis

8.3 Roquette (FR)

8.3.1 Roquette (FR) Company Details

8.3.2 Company Description

8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Wheat Protein (Wheat Gluten)

8.3.4 Wheat Protein (Wheat Gluten) Product Description

8.3.5 SWOT Analysis

8.4 MGP Ingredients

8.4.1 MGP Ingredients Company Details

8.4.2 Company Description

8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Wheat Protein (Wheat Gluten)

8.4.4 Wheat Protein (Wheat Gluten) Product Description

8.4.5 SWOT Analysis

8.5 CropEnergies

8.5.1 CropEnergies Company Details

8.5.2 Company Description

8.5.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Wheat Protein (Wheat Gluten)

8.5.4 Wheat Protein (Wheat Gluten) Product Description

8.5.5 SWOT Analysis

8.6 ADM

8.6.1 ADM Company Details

8.6.2 Company Description

8.6.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Wheat Protein (Wheat Gluten)

8.6.4 Wheat Protein (Wheat Gluten) Product Description

8.6.5 SWOT Analysis

8.7 Cargill

8.7.1 Cargill Company Details

8.7.2 Company Description

8.7.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Wheat Protein (Wheat Gluten)

8.7.4 Wheat Protein (Wheat Gluten) Product Description

8.7.5 SWOT Analysis

8.8 Chamtor

8.8.1 Chamtor Company Details

8.8.2 Company Description

8.8.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Wheat Protein (Wheat Gluten)

8.8.4 Wheat Protein (Wheat Gluten) Product Description

8.8.5 SWOT Analysis

8.9 White Energy

8.9.1 White Energy Company Details

8.9.2 Company Description

8.9.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Wheat Protein (Wheat Gluten)

8.9.4 Wheat Protein (Wheat Gluten) Product Description

8.9.5 SWOT Analysis

8.10 Jäckering-Group

8.10.1 Jäckering-Group Company Details

8.10.2 Company Description

8.10.3 Capacity, Production and Value



