Pediatric Stretchers Market 2019, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast - 2024
WiseGuyReports.com adds “Pediatric Stretchers Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2024”
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 19, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary
This report provides in depth study of “Pediatric Stretchers Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Pediatric Stretchers Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
Today’s medical stretchers serve a vital purpose in the health care field: to safely and securely convey injured patients through hospitals, private practices, and clinics. Hospital stretchers are also used by emergency medical technicians to transport the critically injured into emergency rooms. Patients undergoing operative procedures are brought from operating rooms into recovery areas on transport stretchers. Pediatric Stretchers are the stretchers used for pediatric.
The global Pediatric Stretchers market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Pediatric Stretchers market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.
This report studies the global market size of Pediatric Stretchers in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Pediatric Stretchers in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Pediatric Stretchers market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Pediatric Stretchers market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
Ferno
Stryker
Hill-Rom
GIVAS
Byron
Getinge
Junkin Safety
MeBer
Fu Shun Hsing Technology
Sidhil
GF Health Products
PVS SpA
Pelican Manufacturing
BE SAFE
BESCO
Medline
Market size by Product
Fixed Stretchers
Adjustable Stretchers
Stretcher Chairs
Market size by End User
Hospital
Clinic and Ambulance Facilities
Market size by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Major Key Points in Table of Content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Pediatric Stretchers Product
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Pediatric Stretchers Market Size Growth Rate by Product
1.4.2 Fixed Stretchers
1.4.3 Adjustable Stretchers
1.4.4 Stretcher Chairs
1.5 Market by End User
1.5.1 Global Pediatric Stretchers Market Size Growth Rate by End User
1.5.2 Hospital
1.5.3 Clinic and Ambulance Facilities
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Pediatric Stretchers Market Size
2.1.1 Global Pediatric Stretchers Revenue 2014-2025
2.1.2 Global Pediatric Stretchers Sales 2014-2025
2.2 Pediatric Stretchers Growth Rate by Regions
2.2.1 Global Pediatric Stretchers Sales by Regions
2.2.2 Global Pediatric Stretchers Revenue by Regions
….
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Ferno
11.1.1 Ferno Company Details
11.1.2 Company Business Overview
11.1.3 Ferno Pediatric Stretchers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.1.4 Ferno Pediatric Stretchers Products Offered
11.1.5 Ferno Recent Development
11.2 Stryker
11.2.1 Stryker Company Details
11.2.2 Company Business Overview
11.2.3 Stryker Pediatric Stretchers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.2.4 Stryker Pediatric Stretchers Products Offered
11.2.5 Stryker Recent Development
11.3 Hill-Rom
11.3.1 Hill-Rom Company Details
11.3.2 Company Business Overview
11.3.3 Hill-Rom Pediatric Stretchers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.3.4 Hill-Rom Pediatric Stretchers Products Offered
11.3.5 Hill-Rom Recent Development
11.4 GIVAS
11.4.1 GIVAS Company Details
11.4.2 Company Business Overview
11.4.3 GIVAS Pediatric Stretchers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.4.4 GIVAS Pediatric Stretchers Products Offered
11.4.5 GIVAS Recent Development
11.5 Byron
11.5.1 Byron Company Details
11.5.2 Company Business Overview
11.5.3 Byron Pediatric Stretchers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.5.4 Byron Pediatric Stretchers Products Offered
11.5.5 Byron Recent Development
11.6 Getinge
11.6.1 Getinge Company Details
11.6.2 Company Business Overview
11.6.3 Getinge Pediatric Stretchers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.6.4 Getinge Pediatric Stretchers Products Offered
11.6.5 Getinge Recent Development
11.7 Junkin Safety
11.7.1 Junkin Safety Company Details
11.7.2 Company Business Overview
11.7.3 Junkin Safety Pediatric Stretchers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.7.4 Junkin Safety Pediatric Stretchers Products Offered
11.7.5 Junkin Safety Recent Development
11.8 MeBer
11.8.1 MeBer Company Details
11.8.2 Company Business Overview
11.8.3 MeBer Pediatric Stretchers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.8.4 MeBer Pediatric Stretchers Products Offered
11.8.5 MeBer Recent Development
11.9 Fu Shun Hsing Technology
11.9.1 Fu Shun Hsing Technology Company Details
11.9.2 Company Business Overview
11.9.3 Fu Shun Hsing Technology Pediatric Stretchers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.9.4 Fu Shun Hsing Technology Pediatric Stretchers Products Offered
11.9.5 Fu Shun Hsing Technology Recent Development
11.10 Sidhil
11.10.1 Sidhil Company Details
11.10.2 Company Business Overview
11.10.3 Sidhil Pediatric Stretchers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.10.4 Sidhil Pediatric Stretchers Products Offered
11.10.5 Sidhil Recent Development
11.11 GF Health Products
11.12 PVS SpA
11.13 Pelican Manufacturing
11.14 BE SAFE
11.15 BESCO
11.16 Medline
Continued….
