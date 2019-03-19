Visionscape Group Announces Membership with Plastic Recyclers Europe

Visionscape Group is now an official member of Plastic Recyclers Europe, the EU’s most influential network of plastic recyclers with over 125 member companies.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, March 19, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Visionscape Group is proud to become an official member of Plastic Recyclers Europe, the leading voice and most influential network of plastic recyclers in Europe.

The membership is testament to Visionscape’s continuous efforts to achieve its commitment to the United Nations (UN) Sustainability Development Goals, which include, 90% operational efficiency improvement in waste collection, transportation and disposal by 2027; 70% increase in diversion rate for recyclables; and 30% reduction in materials going to landfill by 2027.

As a member of Plastic Recyclers Europe, Visionscape has joined more than 125 member companies across Europe, which represent more than 80% of Europe’s plastic recycling industry and account for about 3 million tonnes of installed capacity.

Plastic Recyclers Europe aims to promote plastic recycling and foster conditions that enable profitable and sustainable business growth. The organisation actively plays a role in devising, monitoring and evaluating EU policies that affect the plastic recyclers market.

Steve Farncombe, CEO at Visionscape International Holdings, UK, said: “Our membership with Plastic Recyclers Europe underlines our commitment to provide the highest level of excellence and quality in all our products and services, by keeping up-to-date with the latest industry trends, developments and environmental legislations in EU and abroad.”

“Visionscape is committed to 11 of the UN Sustainable Development Goals. Our Plastic Recyclers Europe membership is one of the many initiatives that we are taking to attain our sustainability development goals and demonstrate our strong commitment to leading the way towards a circular economy,” added James Armstrong, board member of Visionscape Group. He has over 35 years of global experience in plastic recycling.



About the Visionscape Group:

The Visionscape Group are a multifaceted environmental utility conglomerate providing innovative solutions across the waste management value chain for diverse industries across the world.

Driven by our Circular Economy business model, each of our subsidiaries specialises in providing products and services in key sectors – ranging from turnkey environmental solutions in the areas of waste management, sanitation, and wastewater treatment for governments and municipalities, to resource management, recycling and manufacturing, and waste-to-energy.

Visit www.visionscape.group for more information.

About Plastic Recyclers Europe:

Plastics Recyclers Europe (PRE) was established in 1996 with the purpose of protecting and promoting the interests of plastics recyclers in Europe. PRE supports the transition towards circular economy and aims to harmonize the recycling standards across Europe. When created the association had 7 members. Today more than 120 companies across Europe are a part of PRE.



