Bards Of War Calls On All Good People To Pray For Unity

Operation #BendedKnee

Let LIGHT shatter the chains that bind. May peace and harmony prevail among all nations and men.” — Bards Of War

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- A notable #QAnon in the Q Movement is calling all good hearted people around the world to pray for three minutes every Wednesday at 1:11 PM EST to unite for the light of truth and divine human sovereignty.Operation #BendedKnee seeks to unite all good hearted people around the world to join in prayer for three minutes, one day per week, to pray that peace and harmony may prevail among all nations and men, so that we may all work together to heal ourselves and protect our planet. May we may all walk as one, unknown by name bound by sacrifice, struggles and pain, and that the light of truth may shatter the chains that bind.Unity Prayer"Before you, O God.Hear us Lord, our prayers, our thanks.Hear us Lord, with humility and grace.Let LIGHT shatter the chains that bind. May peace and harmony prevail among all nations and men.Awaken.Children of Royal Blood.On #BendedKnee we pray."Twitter: @BardsOfWar #BendedKnee



