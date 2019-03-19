Plastic Bottle Recycling Market 2019 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities, Forecast 2025

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Plastic Bottle Recycling Market 2019 Global Analysis and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting 2025” reports to its database.

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 19, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Plastic Bottle Recycling Market:

Executive Summary

Recycling of plastic bottles refers to the reuse of plastic material and hence to reduce the amount of waste going into landfills by ultimately converting them into lower or same grade plastic bottles.

The plastic bottle recycle market is picking up the pace and is expected to grow at a steady rate in the near future, boosted by increased demand for recycled plastic bottles and growing environmental concerns.

The global Plastic Bottle Recycling market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Plastic Bottle Recycling volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Plastic Bottle Recycling market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Advanced Environmental Recycling Technologies

Avangard Innovative

Phoenix Technologies International

UltrePET

CarbonLITE

Complete Recycling

Evergreen Plastics

National Recycling Technologies

Recycle Clear

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

PET Plastic Bottle

PE Plastic Bottle

PP Plastic Bottle

Segment by Application

Chemical

Cosmetic Products

Other

Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3836476-global-plastic-bottle-recycling-market-research-report-2019

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Plastic Bottle Recycling Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Plastic Bottle Recycling

1.2 Plastic Bottle Recycling Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Plastic Bottle Recycling Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 PET Plastic Bottle

1.2.3 PE Plastic Bottle

1.2.4 PP Plastic Bottle

1.3 Plastic Bottle Recycling Segment by Application

1.3.1 Plastic Bottle Recycling Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Chemical

1.3.3 Cosmetic Products

1.3.4 Other

1.4 Global Plastic Bottle Recycling Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Plastic Bottle Recycling Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Plastic Bottle Recycling Market Size

1.5.1 Global Plastic Bottle Recycling Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Plastic Bottle Recycling Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Plastic Bottle Recycling Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Plastic Bottle Recycling Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Plastic Bottle Recycling Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Plastic Bottle Recycling Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Plastic Bottle Recycling Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Plastic Bottle Recycling Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Plastic Bottle Recycling Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Plastic Bottle Recycling Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Plastic Bottle Recycling Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Plastic Bottle Recycling Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Plastic Bottle Recycling Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Plastic Bottle Recycling Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Plastic Bottle Recycling Production

3.4.1 North America Plastic Bottle Recycling Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Plastic Bottle Recycling Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Plastic Bottle Recycling Production

3.5.1 Europe Plastic Bottle Recycling Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Plastic Bottle Recycling Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Plastic Bottle Recycling Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Plastic Bottle Recycling Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Plastic Bottle Recycling Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Plastic Bottle Recycling Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Plastic Bottle Recycling Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Plastic Bottle Recycling Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Plastic Bottle Recycling Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Plastic Bottle Recycling Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Plastic Bottle Recycling Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Plastic Bottle Recycling Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Plastic Bottle Recycling Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Plastic Bottle Recycling Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Plastic Bottle Recycling Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Plastic Bottle Recycling Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Plastic Bottle Recycling Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Plastic Bottle Recycling Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Plastic Bottle Recycling Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Plastic Bottle Recycling Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Plastic Bottle Recycling Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Plastic Bottle Recycling Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Plastic Bottle Recycling Business

7.1 Advanced Environmental Recycling Technologies

7.1.1 Advanced Environmental Recycling Technologies Plastic Bottle Recycling Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Plastic Bottle Recycling Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Advanced Environmental Recycling Technologies Plastic Bottle Recycling Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Avangard Innovative

7.2.1 Avangard Innovative Plastic Bottle Recycling Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Plastic Bottle Recycling Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Avangard Innovative Plastic Bottle Recycling Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Phoenix Technologies International

7.3.1 Phoenix Technologies International Plastic Bottle Recycling Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Plastic Bottle Recycling Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Phoenix Technologies International Plastic Bottle Recycling Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 UltrePET

7.4.1 UltrePET Plastic Bottle Recycling Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Plastic Bottle Recycling Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 UltrePET Plastic Bottle Recycling Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 CarbonLITE

7.5.1 CarbonLITE Plastic Bottle Recycling Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Plastic Bottle Recycling Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 CarbonLITE Plastic Bottle Recycling Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

Continuous…

For further information on this report, visit – https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3836476-global-plastic-bottle-recycling-market-research-report-2019



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.