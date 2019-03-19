Global UAV Drones Market Analysis Report 2019, Top Competitors, Share Growth and Future Forecast to 2025

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 19, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The demand of UAV Drones will be repidly increase in the future, because of rapid technological advancements in drones and increase in demand for drone-generated data in commercial applications

The global UAV Drones market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on UAV Drones volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall UAV Drones market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Northrop Grumman

DJI

GA-ASI

Parrot

Aerovironment

Thales

Lockheed Martin

3DR

Boeing

Precisionhawk

Textron

Elbit Systems

Israel Aerospace Industries

Bae Systems

Leonardo

Yuneec

Saab

Alcore Technologies

Ing Robotic Aviation

Aidrones

Nimbus SRL

Xiaomi

VTOL Technologies

Delta Drone

Aeroscout

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Fixed Wing

VTOL

STUAS

MALE

HALE

Segment by Application

Military

Precision Agriculture

Media and Entertainment

Retail

Inspection and Monitoring

Surveying and Mapping

Personal

Education

Spying

Search and Rescue Operations

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 UAV Drones Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of UAV Drones

1.2 UAV Drones Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global UAV Drones Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Fixed Wing

1.2.3 VTOL

1.2.4 STUAS

1.2.5 MALE

1.2.6 HALE

1.3 UAV Drones Segment by Application

1.3.1 UAV Drones Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Military

1.3.3 Precision Agriculture

1.3.4 Media and Entertainment

1.3.5 Retail

1.3.6 Inspection and Monitoring

1.3.7 Surveying and Mapping

1.3.8 Personal

1.3.9 Education

1.3.10 Spying

1.3.11 Search and Rescue Operations

1.4 Global UAV Drones Market by Region

1.4.1 Global UAV Drones Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global UAV Drones Market Size

1.5.1 Global UAV Drones Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global UAV Drones Production (2014-2025)

2 Global UAV Drones Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global UAV Drones Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global UAV Drones Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global UAV Drones Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers UAV Drones Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 UAV Drones Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 UAV Drones Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 UAV Drones Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in UAV Drones Business

7.1 Northrop Grumman

7.1.1 Northrop Grumman UAV Drones Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 UAV Drones Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Northrop Grumman UAV Drones Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 DJI

7.2.1 DJI UAV Drones Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 UAV Drones Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 DJI UAV Drones Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 GA-ASI

7.3.1 GA-ASI UAV Drones Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 UAV Drones Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 GA-ASI UAV Drones Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Parrot

7.4.1 Parrot UAV Drones Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 UAV Drones Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Parrot UAV Drones Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Aerovironment

7.5.1 Aerovironment UAV Drones Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 UAV Drones Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Aerovironment UAV Drones Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Thales

7.6.1 Thales UAV Drones Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 UAV Drones Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Thales UAV Drones Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Lockheed Martin

7.7.1 Lockheed Martin UAV Drones Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 UAV Drones Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Lockheed Martin UAV Drones Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 3DR

7.8.1 3DR UAV Drones Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 UAV Drones Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 3DR UAV Drones Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Boeing

7.9.1 Boeing UAV Drones Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 UAV Drones Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Boeing UAV Drones Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Precisionhawk

7.10.1 Precisionhawk UAV Drones Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 UAV Drones Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Precisionhawk UAV Drones Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Textron

7.12 Elbit Systems

7.13 Israel Aerospace Industries

7.14 Bae Systems

7.15 Leonardo

7.16 Yuneec

7.17 Saab

7.18 Alcore Technologies

7.19 Ing Robotic Aviation

7.20 Aidrones

7.21 Nimbus SRL

7.22 Xiaomi

7.23 VTOL Technologies

7.24 Delta Drone

7.25 Aeroscout

8 UAV Drones Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 UAV Drones Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of UAV Drones

8.4 UAV Drones Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.2 UAV Drones Distributors List

9.3 UAV Drones Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities

10.3 Market Drivers

10.4 Challenges

10.5 Influence Factors

………………………………………

