Global Casual Wear Market 2019 Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Sales, Trends, Supply, Forecast 2025

Executive Summary

Casual wear, clothing is a Western dress code category that comprises anything not approporiate with formal attire, semi-formal attire, or informal attire dress codes. In general, casual attire is associated with emphasising personal comfort and individuality over formality or conformity.

The global Casual Wear market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Casual Wear volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Casual Wear market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

H&M

ZARA

Uniqlo

Louis Vuitton

Hermes

Rolex

Coach

Tommy Hilfiger

GAP

Hanes

ESPRIT

JACK&JONES

LEE

levi's

La Chapelle

Only

Vero Moda

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Shirts

Coats

Pants

Others

Segment by Application

Specialty Stores

Supermarket & Mall

E-commerce

Others

