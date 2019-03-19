Global Non-Volatile Memory : 2019 Company Profile, Product Specifications, Capacity, Production Value Forecast To 2025

“Non-Volatile Memory - Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Manufacturers and Analysis of Top Key Players to 2025”

The non-volatile memory market has entered the growth phase and is expected to grow further in the coming years.

APAC is expected to be the fastest-growing market for non-volatile memory during the forecast period.

The global Non-Volatile Memory market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Non-Volatile Memory volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Non-Volatile Memory market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Samsung Electronics

Toshiba

Micron Technology

SK Hynix

Western Digital

Adesto Technologies

Intel

Microchip Technology

Fujitsu

Everspin Technologies

Viking Technologies

Crossbar

Nantero

Kilopass Technology

Sidense

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Eeprom

Nvsram

Embedded

Eprom

3D Nand

Mram/Sttmram

Segment by Application

Automobile, Transportation

Military, Aerospace

Industrial

Communication

Energy, Electricity

Medical

Agricultural

Retail

Other

Executive Summary

1 Non-Volatile Memory Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Non-Volatile Memory

1.2 Non-Volatile Memory Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Non-Volatile Memory Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Eeprom

1.2.3 Nvsram

1.2.4 Embedded

1.2.5 Eprom

1.2.6 3D Nand

1.2.7 Mram/Sttmram

1.3 Non-Volatile Memory Segment by Application

1.3.1 Non-Volatile Memory Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Automobile, Transportation

1.3.3 Military, Aerospace

1.3.4 Industrial

1.3.5 Communication

1.3.6 Energy, Electricity

1.3.7 Medical

1.3.8 Agricultural

1.3.9 Retail

1.3.10 Other

1.4 Global Non-Volatile Memory Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Non-Volatile Memory Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Non-Volatile Memory Market Size

1.5.1 Global Non-Volatile Memory Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Non-Volatile Memory Production (2014-2025)

4 Global Non-Volatile Memory Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Non-Volatile Memory Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Non-Volatile Memory Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Non-Volatile Memory Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Non-Volatile Memory Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Non-Volatile Memory Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Non-Volatile Memory Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Non-Volatile Memory Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Non-Volatile Memory Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Non-Volatile Memory Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Non-Volatile Memory Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

11 Global Non-Volatile Memory Market Forecast

11.1 Global Non-Volatile Memory Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global Non-Volatile Memory Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global Non-Volatile Memory Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global Non-Volatile Memory Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global Non-Volatile Memory Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America Non-Volatile Memory Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe Non-Volatile Memory Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China Non-Volatile Memory Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan Non-Volatile Memory Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global Non-Volatile Memory Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America Non-Volatile Memory Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe Non-Volatile Memory Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China Non-Volatile Memory Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan Non-Volatile Memory Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global Non-Volatile Memory Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global Non-Volatile Memory Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

