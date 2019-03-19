Global Non-Volatile Memory : 2019 Company Profile, Product Specifications, Capacity, Production Value Forecast To 2025
“Non-Volatile Memory - Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Manufacturers and Analysis of Top Key Players to 2025”
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 19, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Non-Volatile Memory Market Research Report 2019
Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Non-Volatile Memory - Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Manufacturers and Analysis of Top Key Players to 2025” To Its Research Database
The non-volatile memory market has entered the growth phase and is expected to grow further in the coming years.
APAC is expected to be the fastest-growing market for non-volatile memory during the forecast period.
The global Non-Volatile Memory market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Non-Volatile Memory volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Non-Volatile Memory market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Samsung Electronics
Toshiba
Micron Technology
SK Hynix
Western Digital
Adesto Technologies
Intel
Microchip Technology
Fujitsu
Everspin Technologies
Viking Technologies
Crossbar
Nantero
Kilopass Technology
Sidense
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Eeprom
Nvsram
Embedded
Eprom
3D Nand
Mram/Sttmram
Segment by Application
Automobile, Transportation
Military, Aerospace
Industrial
Communication
Energy, Electricity
Medical
Agricultural
Retail
Other
Executive Summary
1 Non-Volatile Memory Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Non-Volatile Memory
1.2 Non-Volatile Memory Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Non-Volatile Memory Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)
1.2.2 Eeprom
1.2.3 Nvsram
1.2.4 Embedded
1.2.5 Eprom
1.2.6 3D Nand
1.2.7 Mram/Sttmram
1.3 Non-Volatile Memory Segment by Application
1.3.1 Non-Volatile Memory Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)
1.3.2 Automobile, Transportation
1.3.3 Military, Aerospace
1.3.4 Industrial
1.3.5 Communication
1.3.6 Energy, Electricity
1.3.7 Medical
1.3.8 Agricultural
1.3.9 Retail
1.3.10 Other
1.4 Global Non-Volatile Memory Market by Region
1.4.1 Global Non-Volatile Memory Market Size Region
1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.5 Global Non-Volatile Memory Market Size
1.5.1 Global Non-Volatile Memory Revenue (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Global Non-Volatile Memory Production (2014-2025)
4 Global Non-Volatile Memory Consumption by Regions
4.1 Global Non-Volatile Memory Consumption by Regions
4.2 North America Non-Volatile Memory Consumption (2014-2019)
4.3 Europe Non-Volatile Memory Consumption (2014-2019)
4.4 China Non-Volatile Memory Consumption (2014-2019)
4.5 Japan Non-Volatile Memory Consumption (2014-2019)
5 Global Non-Volatile Memory Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type
5.1 Global Non-Volatile Memory Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
5.2 Global Non-Volatile Memory Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
5.3 Global Non-Volatile Memory Price by Type (2014-2019)
5.4 Global Non-Volatile Memory Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)
11 Global Non-Volatile Memory Market Forecast
11.1 Global Non-Volatile Memory Production, Revenue Forecast
11.1.1 Global Non-Volatile Memory Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)
11.1.2 Global Non-Volatile Memory Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)
11.1.3 Global Non-Volatile Memory Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)
11.2 Global Non-Volatile Memory Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)
11.2.1 North America Non-Volatile Memory Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)
11.2.2 Europe Non-Volatile Memory Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)
11.2.3 China Non-Volatile Memory Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)
11.2.4 Japan Non-Volatile Memory Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)
11.3 Global Non-Volatile Memory Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)
11.3.1 North America Non-Volatile Memory Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)
11.3.2 Europe Non-Volatile Memory Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)
11.3.3 China Non-Volatile Memory Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)
11.3.4 Japan Non-Volatile Memory Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)
11.4 Global Non-Volatile Memory Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)
11.5 Global Non-Volatile Memory Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)
Continued………................
