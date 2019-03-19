Automotive Paints and Coatings Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019-2025

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Automotive Paints and Coatings Market 2019 Global Analysis and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting 2025” reports to its database.

Executive Summary

Automotive paints and coatings are used as a layer to protect the substrate from environmental damage while providing it with color and glossiness to increase the beauty of the substrate.

In terms of region, the global Automotive Paints and Coatings market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is likely to hold a prominent share of the global market due to high vehicle production in the region.

The market in Latin America is anticipated to expand at a substantial growth rate during the forecast period. GDP of countries in Latin America is expanding at a significant growth rate. Moreover, increase in the number of production plants for passenger and commercial vehicles due to high demand for these vehicles and presence of rapidly expanding economies such as Mexico and Brazil are anticipated to drive the market in the region. The light commercial vehicles sub-segment of the market in North America is expanding at substantial pace due to extensive usage of these vehicles to transport daily goods in the region.

The global Automotive Paints and Coatings market is valued at 20000 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 26000 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.4% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Automotive Paints and Coatings volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Automotive Paints and Coatings market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Akzonobel

BASF

Axalta Coating Systems

Bayer

Cabot

Donglai Coating Technology

Eastman

Feidal Coatings

Nippon Paint Holdings

PPG Industries

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Solvent-Borne

Water-Borne

Others

Segment by Application

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Table of Contents

1 Automotive Paints and Coatings Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Automotive Paints and Coatings

1.2 Automotive Paints and Coatings Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Automotive Paints and Coatings Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Solvent-Borne

1.2.3 Water-Borne

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Automotive Paints and Coatings Segment by Application

1.3.1 Automotive Paints and Coatings Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Passenger Vehicle

1.3.3 Commercial Vehicle

1.4 Global Automotive Paints and Coatings Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Automotive Paints and Coatings Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Automotive Paints and Coatings Market Size

1.5.1 Global Automotive Paints and Coatings Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Automotive Paints and Coatings Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Automotive Paints and Coatings Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Automotive Paints and Coatings Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Automotive Paints and Coatings Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Automotive Paints and Coatings Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Automotive Paints and Coatings Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Automotive Paints and Coatings Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Automotive Paints and Coatings Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Automotive Paints and Coatings Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Automotive Paints and Coatings Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Automotive Paints and Coatings Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Automotive Paints and Coatings Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Automotive Paints and Coatings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Automotive Paints and Coatings Production

3.4.1 North America Automotive Paints and Coatings Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Automotive Paints and Coatings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Automotive Paints and Coatings Production

3.5.1 Europe Automotive Paints and Coatings Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Automotive Paints and Coatings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Automotive Paints and Coatings Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Automotive Paints and Coatings Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Automotive Paints and Coatings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Automotive Paints and Coatings Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Automotive Paints and Coatings Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Automotive Paints and Coatings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Automotive Paints and Coatings Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Automotive Paints and Coatings Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Automotive Paints and Coatings Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Automotive Paints and Coatings Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Automotive Paints and Coatings Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Automotive Paints and Coatings Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Automotive Paints and Coatings Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Automotive Paints and Coatings Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Automotive Paints and Coatings Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Automotive Paints and Coatings Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Automotive Paints and Coatings Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Automotive Paints and Coatings Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Automotive Paints and Coatings Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Automotive Paints and Coatings Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

Continuous…

