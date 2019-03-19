Global Police and Law Enforcement Equipment Market - Forecasts from 2019 To 2025

“Police and Law Enforcement Equipment - Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Manufacturers and Analysis of Top Key Players to 2025”

Police and law enforcement agencies utilize equipment such as lethal and non-lethal weapons, body worn cameras, armored vehicles, and communication systems.

Increased application of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in handling criminal pursuits, fire investigations, traffic investigations, tactical operations, search and rescue operations, and explosives detection propel the growth of this market.

The global Police and Law Enforcement Equipment market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Police and Law Enforcement Equipment volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Police and Law Enforcement Equipment market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

3M

AgustaWestland

Digital Ally

General Dynamics

Heckler & Koch

Aeryon Labs

Brugger & Thomet

Lamperd Less Lethal

MD Helicopters

Safariland

Taser International

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Lethal And Non-Lethal Weapons

Surveillance Systems

Communication Systems

Segment by Application

Court

Police Station

Other

Executive Summary

1 Police and Law Enforcement Equipment Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Police and Law Enforcement Equipment

1.2 Police and Law Enforcement Equipment Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Police and Law Enforcement Equipment Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Lethal And Non-Lethal Weapons

1.2.3 Surveillance Systems

1.2.4 Communication Systems

1.3 Police and Law Enforcement Equipment Segment by Application

1.3.1 Police and Law Enforcement Equipment Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Court

1.3.3 Police Station

1.3.4 Other

1.4 Global Police and Law Enforcement Equipment Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Police and Law Enforcement Equipment Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Police and Law Enforcement Equipment Market Size

1.5.1 Global Police and Law Enforcement Equipment Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Police and Law Enforcement Equipment Production (2014-2025)

4 Global Police and Law Enforcement Equipment Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Police and Law Enforcement Equipment Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Police and Law Enforcement Equipment Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Police and Law Enforcement Equipment Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Police and Law Enforcement Equipment Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Police and Law Enforcement Equipment Consumption (2014-2019)

11 Global Police and Law Enforcement Equipment Market Forecast

11.1 Global Police and Law Enforcement Equipment Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global Police and Law Enforcement Equipment Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global Police and Law Enforcement Equipment Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global Police and Law Enforcement Equipment Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global Police and Law Enforcement Equipment Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America Police and Law Enforcement Equipment Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe Police and Law Enforcement Equipment Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China Police and Law Enforcement Equipment Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan Police and Law Enforcement Equipment Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global Police and Law Enforcement Equipment Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America Police and Law Enforcement Equipment Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe Police and Law Enforcement Equipment Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China Police and Law Enforcement Equipment Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan Police and Law Enforcement Equipment Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global Police and Law Enforcement Equipment Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global Police and Law Enforcement Equipment Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

