Global 360 Fisheye IP Cameras Market 2019 Share, Size, Global Trend, Market Analysis and Forecast to 2024

Internet protocol camera, or IP Cameras, is a type of digital video camera commonly employed for surveillance, and which, unlike analog closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras, can send and receive data via a computer network and the Internet. Although most cameras that do this are webcams, the term "IP Cameras" or "netcam" is usually applied only to those used for surveillance.

360 Fisheye IP Cameras, which are is one kind of IP Cameras.

Scope of the Report:

Axis Communications dominated the market, with accounted for 15.36% of the 360 Fisheye IP Cameras sales market share in 2016. Vivotek, Hikvision are the key players and accounted for 10.72%, 5.81% respectively of the overall 360 Fisheye IP Cameras market share in 2016. Global giant market mainly distributed in USA and Europe. It has unshakable status in this field.

North America is the largest consumption region of 360 Fisheye IP Cameras, with a consumption market share nearly 31.24% in 2016. The second place is Europe; following North America with the consumption market share over 29.07% in 2016.

360 Fisheye IP Cameras used in industry including Residential Use and Commercial Use. Report data showed that 18.90% of the 360 Fisheye IP Cameras market demand in Residential Use, 81.10% in Comm ercial Use in 2016.

The market is not only influenced by the price, but also influenced by the product performance. The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant product’s types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market.

The worldwide market for 360 Fisheye IP Cameras is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 0.5% over the next five years, will reach 93 million US$ in 2024, from 90 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the 360 Fisheye IP Cameras in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Axis Communications

Vivotek

Hikvision

Panasonic

Dahua

MOBOTIX

Bosch Security Systems

Sony

GeoVision

Pelco by Schneider Electric

Avigilon

Honeywell

American Dynamics

ACTi

Other

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

960P

1080P

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Residential Use

Commercial Use

Table Of Contents:

1 Market Overview

1.1 360 Fisheye IP Cameras Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 960P

1.2.2 1080P

1.2.3 Others

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Residential Use

1.3.2 Commercial Use

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force



2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Axis Communications

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 360 Fisheye IP Cameras Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Axis Communications 360 Fisheye IP Cameras Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Vivotek

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 360 Fisheye IP Cameras Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Vivotek 360 Fisheye IP Cameras Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Hikvision

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 360 Fisheye IP Cameras Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Hikvision 360 Fisheye IP Cameras Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Panasonic

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 360 Fisheye IP Cameras Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Panasonic 360 Fisheye IP Cameras Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 Dahua

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 360 Fisheye IP Cameras Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Dahua 360 Fisheye IP Cameras Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 MOBOTIX

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 360 Fisheye IP Cameras Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 MOBOTIX 360 Fisheye IP Cameras Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.7 Bosch Security Systems

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 360 Fisheye IP Cameras Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Bosch Security Systems 360 Fisheye IP Cameras Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

Continued…….

