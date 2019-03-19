Casual Pants Market 2019 Global Analysis, Share, Trend, Key Players, Opportunities & Forecast To 2023
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 19, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary:
A new market study, titled “Discover Global Casual Pants Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.
Introduction
Global Casual Pants Market
Casual pants are the most popular types of pants.
The global Casual Pants market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Casual Pants volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Casual Pants market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
H&M
ZARA
Uniqlo
Louis Vuitton
Hermes
Rolex
Coach
Tommy Hilfiger
GAP
Hanes
ESPRIT
JACK&JONES
LEE
levi's
La Chapelle
Only
Vero Moda
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Men's Pant
Women's Pants
Segment by Application
Specialty Stores
Supermarket & Mall
E-commerce
Others
Table of Contents
1 Casual Pants Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Casual Pants
1.2 Casual Pants Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Casual Pants Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)
1.2.2 Men's Pant
1.2.3 Women's Pants
1.3 Casual Pants Segment by Application
1.3.1 Casual Pants Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)
1.3.2 Specialty Stores
1.3.3 Supermarket & Mall
1.3.4 E-commerce
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Global Casual Pants Market by Region
1.4.1 Global Casual Pants Market Size Region
1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.5 Global Casual Pants Market Size
1.5.1 Global Casual Pants Revenue (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Global Casual Pants Production (2014-2025)
2 Global Casual Pants Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Casual Pants Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
2.2 Global Casual Pants Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
2.3 Global Casual Pants Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
2.4 Manufacturers Casual Pants Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types
2.5 Casual Pants Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Casual Pants Market Concentration Rate
2.5.2 Casual Pants Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers
2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
……………
11 Global Casual Pants Market Forecast
11.1 Global Casual Pants Production, Revenue Forecast
11.1.1 Global Casual Pants Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)
11.1.2 Global Casual Pants Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)
11.1.3 Global Casual Pants Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)
11.2 Global Casual Pants Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)
11.2.1 North America Casual Pants Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)
11.2.2 Europe Casual Pants Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)
11.2.3 China Casual Pants Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)
11.2.4 Japan Casual Pants Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)
11.3 Global Casual Pants Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)
11.3.1 North America Casual Pants Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)
11.3.2 Europe Casual Pants Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)
11.3.3 China Casual Pants Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)
11.3.4 Japan Casual Pants Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)
11.4 Global Casual Pants Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)
11.5 Global Casual Pants Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)
………
13 Methodology and Data Source
13.1 Methodology/Research Approach
13.1.1 Research Programs/Design
13.1.2 Market Size Estimation
13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
13.2 Data Source
13.2.1 Secondary Sources
13.2.2 Primary Sources
13.3 Author List
13.4 Disclaimer
List of Tables and Figures
Figure Picture of Casual Pants
Table Global Casual Pants Production (K Units) Growth Rate Comparison by Types (2014-2025)
Figure Global Casual Pants Production Market Share by Types in 2018
Figure Men's Pant Product Picture
Table Men's Pant Major Manufacturers
Figure Women's Pants Product Picture
