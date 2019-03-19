Leading US Army figures to present at Future Armored Vehicles Active Protection Systems USA 2019 Conference

Future Armored Vehicles Active Protection Systems USA 2019

SMi reports: Leading US Army figures to present at the 2019 event, taking place on June 11th and 12th.

With the largest Army reorganization in 45 years, the Combat Capabilities Development Command have a clearly defined job to do: Meet the Army's top modernization priorities, to drive the development of new technology and prepare the Army for future warfare. SMi's Future Armored Vehicles Active Protection Systems USA 2019 agenda, features a series of in-depth presentations from leading US Army figures. The briefings will provide delegates the opportunity to discover how the military is rising to these challenges.The Army Futures Command, Combat Capabilities Development Command (CCDC), CCDC Ground Vehicles Systems Center and PEO Ground Combat Systems will all be exclusively presenting:Army Futures CommandBrigadier General Ross Coffman, Commander Next Generation Combat Vehicle Cross Functional Team, Army Futures Command will be presenting on 'The Army Futures Command Vision for Modernizing Future Armored Ground Systems'.Colonel Michael Best, Director, Capability Development and Integration Directorate, Army Futures Command will be presenting on 'Adopting and Implementing Active Protection Systems for Army Aircraft'.Combat Capabilities Development Command (CCDC) [Formally RDECOM]Major General Cedric Wins, Commander, Combat Capabilities Development Command will be presenting on 'The Combat Capabilities Development Command's Roadmap for Producing Modular Integrated Active Protection Systems'.CCDC Ground Vehicles Systems Center [Formally TARDEC]Mr William Norton, APS Tech Authority, CCDC Ground Vehicle Systems Center will be presenting on 'Building Reliable Modular Systems for the Future Industry Engagement'.Aswell as leading experts from US Army research labs driving thought leadership on the development of future combat capabilities, system integrators and product managers from PEO GROUND COMBAT SYSTEMS will also be speaking exclusively at the two-day meeting:Colonel Glenn Dean, PM Stryker Brigade Combat Team, PEO Ground Combat Systems will be presenting on 'Resilience through Active Protection Systems and Vehicle Protection Systems, for Current and Future Platforms in the US Army'.Lieutenant Colonel Daniel Ramos, Product Manager Vehicle Protections Systems, Stryker Brigade, PEO Ground Combat Systems will be presenting on 'US Army Vehicle Protection Systems - Expanding the Vehicle Protection Portfolio'.Mr David Marck, Project Director, Main Battle Tank Systems, PEO Ground Combat Systems will be presenting on 'Ensuring Future Survivability of the Abrams Main Battle Tank'.



