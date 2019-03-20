ComplianceOnline Announces Seminar on BSA, AML and OFAC Risk Assessments - Are You Doing Them Correctly

ComplianceOnline, the leading GRC advisory network, and BSA expert Gina J. Lowdermilk will conduct a seminar on BSA, AML and OFAC risk assessments.

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ComplianceOnline, the leading governance, risk and compliance advisory network with over 700 experts in various regulatory subjects, today announced a seminar on BSA/AML/OFAC Risk Assessments - Are You Doing Them Correctly. The one-and-a-half-day seminar led by renowned BSA expert Gina J. Lowdermilk will be held on April 25 and 26, 2019 in Chicago, IL.

This seminar will highlight BSA/AML best practices that are acknowledged and recognized by regulators and examiners and will discuss each risk assessment area. During the workshop, the speaker will discuss how to conduct a comprehensive review of your organization’s BSA/AML/OFAC risk assessment. It will also help attendees understand the importance of implementing risk assessment program within their organization.

Seminar Instructor Dr Gina J. Lowdermilk, PhD (ABD), CAMS, CRMS is a highly experienced and educated BSA/AML and financial regulatory compliance professional with extensive experience in policy and procedure development and implementation, training, internal audit, monitoring, risk management, and reporting. Her 15 years of experience has given her the opportunity to work from small community banks to large, international financial institutions. Her roles not only included BSA/AML and compliance, but also operations, lending services, business development, marketing, management, department development, and asset quality.

This course will be beneficial to BSA/AML officers, internal auditors, staff with roles and responsibilities in BSA/AML management and oversight, money service business BSA/AML officers, corporate auditors, risk managers, legal department personnel, regulators, and compliance officers.

Date: Thursday, April 25, 2019 (8.30 AM- 4.30 PM) and Friday, April 26, 2019 (8.00 AM- 12.00 PM)

Location: Courtyard by Marriott Chicago Downtown,River North, 30 East Hubbard Street, Chicago, IL 60611, USA

Registration Cost: $1,299.00 per registration

About ComplianceOnline

ComplianceOnline is a leading provider of regulatory compliance trainings for companies and professionals in regulated industries. ComplianceOnline has successfully trained over 55,000 professionals from 15,000 companies to comply with the requirements of regulatory agencies. ComplianceOnline is headquartered in Palo Alto, California and can be reached at http://www.complianceonline.com. ComplianceOnline is a MetricStream portal. MetricStream (www.metricstream.com) is a market leader in Enterprise-wide Governance, Risk, Compliance (GRC) and Quality Management Solutions for global corporations.

