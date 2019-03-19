Protein Crystallization Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2019 – 2023

New Study On “2019-2023 Protein Crystallization Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast”

PUNE , MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 19, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Protein Crystallization Industry

Protein crystallization is the process of formation of a protein crystal, the crystallized protein is studied for extensive information about the structure of the protein. The entire process involves several steps including preparation of the sample, purification of protein and so on, once the process is initiated the protein crystal is formed using techniques such as microbatch, vapor diffusion, and so on. The structured protein is highly demanded in drug discovery nowadays, making it one of the major factors for growth. Industries such as biotechnology and pharmaceuticals need high-resolution information on protein structure for research and development of innovative. Moreover, increased funding and support from governing bodies also contribute significantly to the market growth. The crystallization process is costly and time-consuming hinders the growth of the market. Furthermore, the growth is also limited due to the difficulty associated in handling the protein crystals due to its fragile nature and sensitiveness to temperature, pH and so on. The technological advancement especially in the method of crystallization, integration with digital technologies and growing trends of lab automation will pave the way for future growth of the market.

The market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to show exponential growth in the market attributed to the rapid development of infrastructure and investment in the healthcare sector. The North American and European region is expected to have a significant share in the market due to the presence of advance organizations and research and development facilities.

The company engaged in protein crystallization services provides protein purification, separation, and protein crystallography services. The company leverages x-ray crystallography, NMR spectroscopy and other such technologies to study the structure of protein crystals hence, helping pharmaceutical companies in drug discovery and other research works. The key players in the protein crystallization market are Creluc GmbH, GE Healthcare, Jena Bioscience GmbH, MiTeGen LLC, Molecular Dimensions Ltd., Novoprotein, Proteros biostructures GmbH, Thermo Fisher Scientific and so on. The presence of a large number of companies makes the entire market highly competitive.

Research methodology

The market study of global protein crystallization market is incorporated by extensive primary and secondary research conducted by a research team at OMR. Secondary research has been conducted to refine the available data to break down the market in various segments, derive total market size, market forecast, and growth rate. Different approaches have been worked on to derive the market value and market growth rate. Our team collects facts and data related to the market from different geography to provide a better regional outlook. In the report, the country-level analysis is provided by analyzing various regional players, regional tax laws and policies, consumer behavior and macroeconomic factors. Numbers extracted from Secondary research have been authenticated by conducting proper primary research. It includes tracking down key people from the industry and interviewing them to validate the data. This enables our analyst to derive the closest possible figures without any major deviations in the actual number. Our analysts try to contact as many executives, managers, key opinion leaders, and industry experts. Primary research brings the authenticity of our reports.

Secondary sources include

• Financial reports of companies involved in the market

• Authentic Public Databases (org, gov and other such websites)

• Whitepapers such as research papers and news blogs

• Company websites and their product catalog.

The report is intended for researchers in the healthcare segment, Emerging companies and researchers in the market, investing companies, government organizations for overall market analysis and competitive analysis. The report will serve as a source for 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly integrating different models delivering insights into the market for better business decisions.

Market segmentation

1. Global Protein Crystallization Market Research and Analysis by Product Type

2. Global Protein Crystallization Market Research and Analysis by Technology

3. Global Protein Crystallization Market Research and Analysis by End-User

The report covers

• Comprehensive research methodology of the global protein crystallization market.

• This report also includes a detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

• An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

• Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the global protein crystallization market.

• Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the global protein crystallization market.

• Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecast revenues.

• Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.

Companies Mentioned

1. Agilent Technologies, Inc.

2. Anton Paar GmbH

3. Art Robbins Instruments, LLC.

4. Bruker Corp.

5. Charles River Laboratories, Inc.

6. Creative Biostructure

7. Crelux GmbH

8. Formulatrix, Inc.

9. GE Healthcare

10. Hampton Research Corp.

11. Jena Bioscience GmbH

12. Mitegen, LLC

13. Molecular Dimensions Ltd.

14. Novoprotein Scientific Inc.

15. Proteros Biostructures GmbH

16. Rigaku Corp.

17. SARomics Biostructures AB

18. Shamrock Structures, LLC.

19. Shanghai Medicilon, Inc.

20. Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

