Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis Biomarkers Market 2019 Global Analysis & Forecast to 2023 Market Research Report

PUNE , MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 19, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis Biomarkers Industry

Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) is a type of NAFLD (Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease), a condition in which fat develops in the liver. NASH normally develops in patients affected with one of the conditions, including dyslipidemia, glucose intolerance, and obesity. To detect NASH disease, some invasive and non-invasive methods are available which include liver biopsy, imaging technology, and biomarkers. Biomarkers are considered one of the non-invasive techniques for the diagnosis of NASH among patients. Several non-invasive biomarkers and panels have been tested with an objective to determine liver fibrosis. For instance, Enhanced liver fibrosis (ELF) and NASH FibroSure are certain panels used to test for liver fibrosis.

Moreover, there are several factors boosting the global NASH biomarkers market, including increasing funding for NASH detection techniques. For instance, in November 2017, GENFIT SA has contributed to around $39 million in the LITMUS initiative, led by the two-joint undertaking of European Innovative Medicines Initiative (IMI) for the development of non-invasive biomarkers. This aimed to develop new and effective biomarkers for better diagnosis of patients having affected with NAFLD. In addition, it enables to identify those who are at higher risk of developing critical inflammation and liver scarring. It represents the growing focus of European government and companies towards developing more accurate diagnostic biomarkers for NASH detection. This, in turn, accelerates the demand for NASH biomarkers and enables the market to grow across the globe. Additionally, NASH programs in the US & Europe and increasing partnerships to develop NASH biomarkers are further contributing towards the market growth. However, high capital investment and availability of substitute such as imaging technology are restricting the growth of NASH biomarkers market.

The global non-alcoholic steatohepatitis biomarkers market is further analyzed on the basis of the geographical regions, which includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World, that are significantly contributing towards the growth of the market. Europe and North America are expected to hold a significant share in the global NASH biomarkers market due to increasing awareness programs and significant funding provided by the government organizations and pharmaceutical companies. Moreover, the presence of major players in these regions is further leveraging the market growth in these regions. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate in the global NASH biomarkers during the forecast period. This is majorly due to increasing awareness of chronic liver conditions in the region.

Some of the key vendors operating in the global NASH biomarkers market are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., GENFIT SA, Nordic Bioscience, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, OWL Metabolomics, and Gilead Sciences, Inc., among others. Mergers & acquisitions and partnerships adopted by these players to be competitive in the market. For example, in June 2017, OWL Metabolomics and ProSciento partnered to set up a database of potential clinical study participants that are assessed for the presence of NAFLD and NASH with the use of OWL’s lipidomics-based and non-invasive diagnostic assays. This is expected to improve the identification of people having NASH and NAFLD by utilizing non-invasive blood tests.

Research methodology

The market study of global non-alcoholic steatohepatitis biomarkers market is incorporated by extensive primary and secondary research conducted by a research team at OMR. Secondary research has been conducted to refine the available data to break down the market in various segments, derive total market size, market forecast, and growth rate. Different approaches have been worked on to derive the market value and market growth rate. Our team collects facts and data related to the market from different geography to provide a better regional outlook. In the report, the country-level analysis is provided by analyzing various regional players, regional tax laws and policies, consumer behavior and macroeconomic factors. Numbers extracted from secondary research have been authenticated by conducting proper primary research. It includes tracking down key people from the industry and interviewing them to validate the data. This enables our analyst to derive the closest possible figures without any major deviations in the actual number. Our analysts try to contact as many executives, managers, key opinion leaders, and industry experts. Primary research brings the authenticity of our reports.

Secondary sources include

• Financial reports of companies involved in the market

• Authentic Public Databases such as National Institutes of Health (NIH), among others.

• Whitepapers, research-papers, and news blogs

• Company websites and their product catalog

The report is intended for government and private companies for overall market analysis and competitive analysis. The report provides in-depth analysis of pricing, market size, intended quality of the product preferred by consumers and initial norms. The report will serve as a source for 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly integrating different models.

Market segmentation

Global NASH biomarkers market is segmented on the basis of regional outlook and following segments:

1. Global NASH Biomarkers Market Research and Analysis by Biomarker Type

2. Global NASH Biomarkers Market Research and Analysis by End-users

3. Global NASH Biomarkers Market Research and Analysis by Region

The report covers

• Comprehensive research methodology of the global non-alcoholic steatohepatitis biomarkers market.

• This report also includes a detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

• An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

• Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the global non-alcoholic steatohepatitis biomarkers market.

• Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the global non-alcoholic steatohepatitis biomarkers market.

• Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

• Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.

