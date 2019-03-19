Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Global SaaS-based Business Intelligence: Market Analysis, Share, Trends, Segmentation And Forecasts 2019 To 2025

SaaS-based Business Intelligence – Global Market Growth, Opportunities, Analysis Of Top Key Players And Forecast To 2025

PUNE, INDIA, March 19, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SaaS-based Business Intelligence Market 2019     


Description: 


In 2018, the global SaaS-based Business Intelligence market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global SaaS-based Business Intelligence status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the SaaS-based Business Intelligence development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study 
Birst 
Sisense 
Kognitio  
Jaspersoft 
BIRT 
Bime 
SAP AG 
MicroStrategy 
Domo 
GoodData 
Yellowfin 
Pentaho 
IBM 
BRIDGEi2i 
Cloud9 Analytics  
Host Analytics 
Indicee Inc.  
Logi Analytics 
Microsoft 
OpenText 
Oracle 
PivotLink  
Qlik 
Salesforce.com 
Actuate Corp.  
Tableau Software 
Teradata 
TIBCO Software Inc. 
Zoomdata

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into 
Private Cloud 
Public Cloud 
Community Cloud 
Hybrid Cloud

Market segment by Application, split into 
Query Reporting 
AnalysisTools 
Data Mining tools 
Data Warehousing Tools

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers 
United States 
Europe 
China 
Japan 
Southeast Asia 
India 
Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are: 
To analyze global SaaS-based Business Intelligence status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. 
To present the SaaS-based Business Intelligence development in United States, Europe and China. 
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies. 
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of SaaS-based Business Intelligence are as follows: 
History Year: 2014-2018 
Base Year: 2018 
Estimated Year: 2019 
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025 
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

