Global SaaS-based Business Intelligence: Market Analysis, Share, Trends, Segmentation And Forecasts 2019 To 2025

Description:
In 2018, the global SaaS-based Business Intelligence market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global SaaS-based Business Intelligence status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the SaaS-based Business Intelligence development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Birst
Sisense
Kognitio
Jaspersoft
BIRT
Bime
SAP AG
MicroStrategy
Domo
GoodData
Yellowfin
Pentaho
IBM
BRIDGEi2i
Cloud9 Analytics
Host Analytics
Indicee Inc.
Logi Analytics
Microsoft
OpenText
Oracle
PivotLink
Qlik
Salesforce.com
Actuate Corp.
Tableau Software
Teradata
TIBCO Software Inc.
Zoomdata
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Private Cloud
Public Cloud
Community Cloud
Hybrid Cloud
Market segment by Application, split into
Query Reporting
AnalysisTools
Data Mining tools
Data Warehousing Tools
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global SaaS-based Business Intelligence status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the SaaS-based Business Intelligence development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of SaaS-based Business Intelligence are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
