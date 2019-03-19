Organic Cotton Market 2019 Global Analysis, Share, Trend ,Opportunities And Forecast To 2025

PUNE, MAHRASHTRA, INDIA, March 19, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Organic Cotton Market

Organic cotton is generally defined as cotton that is grown organically in subtropical countries such as Turkey, China, and parts of the USA from non-genetically modified plants, and without the use of any synthetic agricultural chemicals such as fertilizers or pesticides. Its production is supposed to promote and enhance biodiversity and biological cycles.

The global Organic Cotton market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Allenberg

Dunavant Enterprises

Cargill

Olam International

Noble Group

Plexus Cotton Ltd

Plains Cotton Growers Cooperative

Staplcotton Cooperative

Calcot Cotton Cooperative

This report focuses on Organic Cotton volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Organic Cotton market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Medical grade

Normal

Segment by Application

Medical Products

Apparel

Others

