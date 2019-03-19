COBRA INTRODUCES LEGAL TRANSFORMATION PRACTICE GROUP AND HIRES INDUSTRY EXPERT TO LEAD

Cobra expands executive team with EVP of legal transformation practice group

I look forward to collaborating with Cobra clients to find the best technology and business practices for their in-house and law firm practices.” — Martha Mazzone, Esq.

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cobra Legal Solutions is pleased to announce and welcome the addition of Martha Mazzone in the key position of Executive Vice President of Legal Transformation. Mazzone is a former Senior Vice President and Deputy General Counsel at Fidelity Investments.As Cobra continues to expand its services and expertise, Mazzone will develop and lead Cobra’s new vertical of Legal Transformation consulting services. As Cobra’s EVP of Legal Transformation, Ms. Mazzone brings to Cobra clients her wealth of experience, knowledge and deeply-rooted connections within the field of legal practice management, including legal operations, litigation readiness, eDiscovery and information governance, knowledge management, and technology innovation. Under her leadership, Cobra’s Legal Transformation team will assist any legal department or law firm in assessing its needs and goals, and strategically and efficiently planning and executing process, organizational and technology improvements.“It is with great delight that we welcome our long-term partner, client and friend to the Cobra family,” said Cobra’s CEO, Candice Corby. “I look forward to seeing how the addition of Ms. Mazzone and her experience and expertise to our Senior Executive Team, leading our new Legal Transformation Practice Group, will propel our team and the legal solutions industry.”The legal profession and industry are in the throes of change, much like the health care industry was a few decades ago. In both industries, traditional service and operational models have been or will be largely supplanted by “managed care” approaches intended to reduce cost and increase accountability and quality. So many factors have precipitated the need for transformation in legal practice: technology and globalization, and the concomitant availability of lower-cost options for legal services; excessive and ever-growing costs of traditional legal services, combined with a general absence of meaningful output measures of the quality of those services; and a new breed of creative legal professionals who are innovating every day to bring cost-effective legal solutions to market.“I am honored and thrilled to be invited to lead the Cobra Legal Transformation vertical,” says Ms. Mazzone, “I look forward to collaborating with Cobra clients to find the best technology and business practices for their in-house and law firm practices."Cobra is in the forefront of the legal transformation movement. It has been boots-on-the-ground during the last decade bringing high-quality, high-tech, low-cost global legal services to its clients, from providing one of the first platforms for offshore document review to growing into an end-to-end in-demand legal solutions provider. The company’s decision to start a legal transformation consulting practice is the perfect next step. Clients want to apply the lessons learned from working with Cobra and other innovative legal service providers to their in-house legal groups; law firms want to adapt to the changes in the industry as well and serve their clients’ needs more efficiently and with the same or better quality as always.About Cobra Legal SolutionsCobra Legal Solutions and CobrATX were formed over a decade ago to help you derive higher value from your legal functions. Cobra Legal Solutions is a diverse team of like-minded professionals with deep experience in both corporate legal departments and law firms united with one common goal: to improve the efficiency of legal support services. We combine our expertise in eDiscovery, contracts and due diligence, document review, legal research, and technology to deliver consistent, measurable results for our clients. Through a Value Sourcing approach and judicious use of technology assistance, we can significantly reduce the cost and risk in the business of law.More information is available at our new site www.cobralegalsolutions.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.