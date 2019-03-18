Design Thinking and Innovation Agency Promotes Julie Stollings to Director

Stonehill announced today that it has promoted Julie Stollings to the position of Director.

She has been a valuable team member and instrumental in our growth.” — Doug Pace, CEO of Stonehill

TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stonehill announced today that it has promoted Julie Stollings to the position of Director. Stollings was formerly Stonehill’s chief analyst and worked on a variety of projects across the organization’s portfolio of name brand clients. As Director, she will transition to a client leadership role and focus on the planning and execution of customer experience and design thinking initiatives.

Stollings has over a decade of experience in sales, marketing and retail. Prior to joining Stonehill she managed a niche retail business with physical and online operations. She graduated from the University of Florida with a Bachelor’s degree in Animal Sciences and a minor in Business Management.

“I am very excited to see Julies continued career progression,” said Doug Pace, President and CEO of Stonehill. “She has been a valuable team member and instrumental in our growth.”

About Stonehill

Stonehill is a strategy and innovation consultancy. As recognized experts in Design Thinking, Customer Experience, and Business Intelligence, Stonehill helps companies to identify opportunities, create change, and accelerate growth. Our teams consist of an innovative blend of creative, strategy, technology, and change management experts, giving us the ability to unite the functional silos of business in the common objective of creating differentiated customer experiences. Stonehill has been recognized by the Greater Tampa Chamber of Commerce as a finalist for Startup of the year, the US Chamber of Commerce as a Finalist for Emerging Business of the Year, Great Agencies as one of the Top Business Intelligence Consultants in the United States, and CIO Review Magazine as one of the 20 Most Promising Performance Management Providers.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.