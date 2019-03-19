Welcome Wagon Offers New Mover Marketing Solutions for Dentists to Reach New Residents Before Competition

Dentists can greet new movers, showcase their dental practice, and create lifelong customers with compelling offers targeted to new homeowners in the community.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National marketing company, Welcome Wagon, offers innovative solutions for local dentists to increase customer base and improve ROI by exclusively targeting new homeowners via direct mail and digital marketing services.

“New movers are more impressionable than residents who are settled in and are five times more likely to become loyal dental patients if you reach them first!” said Steve Goodman, CEO & President of Welcome Wagon. “By targeting these consumers, dentists can generate awareness, establish a brand presence, and create lifelong customers.”

With a focus on growing the local community, Welcome Wagon aims to create lasting relationships between new movers and local businesses. Everyone needs a dentist but finding a dental practice isn’t usually new residents’ first priority. By greeting impressionable new movers, dental practices can spark brand awareness and arouse interest with compelling offers.

New movers are much more likely to appreciate and take advantage of offers from a business that took the time to welcome them to their community. This opens the door for dentists to establish a personal relationship with these new residents from the very beginning.

So how does it work? Once a new homeowner moves in, Welcome Wagon delivers a gift book featuring offers, coupons, and discounts for local businesses in the community. Dentists can secure placement in the Welcome Wagon gift book, which includes a custom, full-page ad with their logo, information about their practice, and a compelling offer. Thirty days after move-in, residents will receive a high-quality postcard showcasing the dental practice, discount offered, and reminding them to book an appointment.

What sets Welcome Wagon’s services apart, is the ability to target new homeowners with exclusivity in each business category, so dentists can target local residents without having to consider whether competing dental practices are featuring offers on the next page.

In addition to direct mail, Welcome Wagon offers a full-service digital marketing program, a social media program, and the opportunity to be featured on Welcome Wagon’s mobile app and website directory.

Welcome Wagon was created in 1928 to embody the spirit of warm hospitality and welcome. Now in their 91st year, Welcome Wagon continues this mission, helping to create lasting relationships between new movers and local businesses. Their goal is to assist people in saving money, growing their business, and helping the local economy prosper. For more information on Welcome Wagon, visit https://www.welcomewagon.com/. For career opportunities, visit https://www.welcomewagon.com/careers/.



