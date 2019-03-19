Recruiting for Good to Reward Escape to Celebrate Your Freedom at Happily Divorced Yoga Party in Palm Springs

www.HappilyDivorcedClub.com Join to Help Kids & Enjoy Fun Yoga Rewards www.RecruitingforGood.com

Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good is on a fun mission to help fund summer camp; and will reward participation with fun yoga party weekend in Palm Springs.

Join to Help Kids and Enjoy Yoga Party in Palm Springs” — Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recruiting for Good a purpose driven staffing agency on a fun mission to help fund summer camp scholarships and reward participation with meaningful Yoga experiences that transform life; participate to enjoy one of a kind celebration in Palm Springs, ' Happily Divorced Yoga Party.'According to Recruiting for Good, Founder Carlos Cymerman, “Everyone is socially connected to family and friends who are managers or executives working at companies that hire professionals from staffing agencies. When a successful introduction is made to Recruiting for Good that leads to someone getting hired. Recruiting for Good is paid a finder's fee (by the company). Then, a portion of the fee is shared to fund a summer camp scholarship and to reward an all-inclusive yoga party weekend in Palm Springs." Escape to Celebrate Your Freedom in Palm Springs, October 4-6, 2019Must live in Southern California and participate in Recruiting for Good (to help fund summer camp scholarships) by no later than June 1, 2019 to qualify for Yoga Party.Weekend Reward includes; 2 night posh hotel stay, spa, and yoga (party at best restaurant in Palm Springs).To sign up email carlos(at)rewardingyoga(dot)com.Adds Carlos Cymerman, "We're super grateful and excited to collaborate with Tiffany 'Give Hugs' Kilgore, Club Queen...and the Happily Divorced Club to help kids, and reward fun Yoga Party in Palm Springs."AboutRecruiting for Good is a socially progressive staffing company in Santa Monica, finding talented professionals awesome jobs, since 1998. Companies retain us to find them the best talent in Accounting, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Sales. We generate proceeds to help fund camp scholarships; and reward participation with meaningful yoga experiences that change lives. www.RecruitingforGood.com Rewarding Yoga is sponsored by Recruiting for Good to inspire participation and help fund summer camp scholarships. The staffing agency rewards participation with studio memberships, education (teacher training), and fun travel (festivals, global retreats, party weekends) to see the world for good. The company hosts a community website that invites like-minded yoga professionals who love to make a difference to post yoga information (retreats, training, and workshops) at no cost. To learn more visit www.RewardingYoga.com The Happily Divorced Club based in Southern California, is for like-minded women who love to make a difference, find a sisterhood, and enjoy fun travel. To learn more visit www.HappilyDivorcedClub.com Join us to Celebrate Your Freedom.



