Kidventure, Inc. Announces Its Twenty-Fifth Year Of Kidventure Summer Camp Programming

Kidventure Celebrates 25 Years

Kidventure Summer Camp series will be celebrating its twenty-fifth year of providing summer camp for children and youth in Texas.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kidventure, Inc., (“Kidventure”) an incorporation headquartered in Austin, Texas, announces that its Kidventure Summer Camp series will be celebrating its twenty-fifth year of providing summer camp for children and youth in Texas.

The company offers after school programming, day camps, and overnight camps. In the 2019 season it expects to serve 9,000 children aged 3-18 across its Houston, Dallas, Austin, San Antonio, Hunt, and Rocksprings locations. This year Kidventure will produce 14,000 weeks of camp programming across its thirty Texas locations.

These camps cater their programming to specific age ranges, with Discovers program geared toward children aged 3-5, the Explorers program for children from first grade through twelve years old, the Leads program for ages 13-16, and an Apex program for 17-18 year olds. Camp activities include sports and arts and crafts, with an emphasis on personal growth, integrity, social-emotional learning, and leadership.

"Our mission is to shape the lives of kids, providing them with opportunities to grow strong and demonstrate that they can make a real difference in the world. For twenty-four years, we have chosen to do so through the power of camp. Whether playing sports at our summer day camp, zip-lining at our overnight camp, or problem-solving at our after school program, everything we do is purposeful," said Kidventure Founder and President Mike McDonnell. "Alongside the most dedicated and passionate team of counselors, children aged three and up will not only enjoy the time of his or her life, but will learn the kind of lessons that will serve them well the rest of their lives," McDonnell added.

Kidventure Camp Is 25 Years in the Making

"Monday through Friday, from 9AM until 3:30PM, or 7AM until 6PM as families may need, we are all in for these kids," said Vice President Michael Valka. "All of our counselors are compassionate, committed adults, and our child to counselor ratio is one of the lowest of any program in the state," said Valka. "We have had one very consistent focus over these twenty-four years, at every location, every day since we opened our doors: helping every child be the best version of themselves they can possibly be. That's the Kidventure way."

The company stated it plans to celebrate its quarter-century anniversary this summer with some throwback favorites from the year 1994 in homage to its beginnings in Houston, Texas.

McDonnell stated that Kidventure corporate culture encourages its employees to volunteer in support of children’s charities, a sensibility he says is close to his heart. He added that his company keeps the plights of children in mind when developing programming at his camps. "Kidventure camps have the power to make real differences in the lives of kids and their families," reflected McDonnell. "In an era where the rates of childhood anxiety, depression, and suicide are at their highest, our camps have never been needed more than now," he added.

"We want kids to know they have a place to come in this world where they will know they’re special," said Katie Novosad, Vice President of Business Operations at Kidventure. "We offer summer camp scholarships to families experiencing hardships every summer to make sure every kid has a chance to experience this."

About Kidventure, Inc.

Kidventure, Inc. is a privately held family business headquartered in Austin, Texas. It was founded by Mike McDonnell in 1994 as an outgrowth of its first summer camp program in Houston. Learn more about Kidventure, Inc. at: http://kidventure.com. Watch Kidventure’s Summer 2019 video at http://youtu.be/Bjss3n-3Cvk. Follow Kidventure on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, & Pinterest. For questions please contact: Mike McDonell at mike@kidventure.com. For press-related questions, please contact: Christie Schultz/512.994.9393.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.