Most awaited International film Silence casting Michael Madsen, Anushka Shetty and R Madhavan to begin April 2019

The film Silence will star Anushka Shetty, R Madhavan and Hollywood actor Michael Madsen, famous for his roles in films like Reservoir Dogs and Kill Bill.

This is a kind of film that will entertain, engage and cheer the audience across continents. Every screening of the film to a global audience will end up in a standing ovation.” — Vishwa Prasad, CEO of People Media Factory

SEATTLE, WA, USA, March 18, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- It's Official now, Kill Bill Actor Michael Madsen is joining Anushka Shetty & R Madhavan for the International film "Silence ". Silence will be shot in Telugu, Tamil, and English simultaneously.Seattle based People Media Factory is Producing an International Film " Silence with stars from Hollywood, Bollywood, and Tollywood in association with Kona Film Corporation. Its stellar cast includes Hollywood star Micheal Madsen who played key roles in Quentin Tarantino's movies kill Bill, Hate full Eight and Reservoir Dogs. Bahubali Fame, South Indian Female superstar Anushka Shetty, Pan India star R Madhavan, Subbaraju, Anjali, Shalini Pandey, Avasarala Srinivas, and others.Speaking on the occasion People Media Factory, CEO Vishwa Prasad said “This is a kind of film that will entertain, engage and cheer the audience across continents. Every screening of the film to a global audience will end up in a standing ovation and we expect the film to perform well all over.”The Film which will be directed by Hemanth Madhukar will be shot in and around Seattle, USA during April - June 2019, at Global standards with International crew. The makers, People Media Factory will host a grand teaser release event in May 2019 in the USA.DOP: Shaneil Kumar Deo, Production Designer: Nathan Bakes, Music: Gopi Sundar. Executive Producers, Micheal Madsen, Dev Pinn. Line Producers: Pasta Nagaraj, Dujatha Prabhu. Casting Director: Renee Garcia, Entertainment Attorney: Brandon Blake. Location Services: Tom Ricciardelli, Nicole Milstead. SAG Consultant: Paula Ray.Co-Producer: Vivek Kuchibotla.About People Media Factory:People Media Factory is a Seattle based Production Company specializing in pre-production setup, postproduction setup, co-production, events. The team comes from different backgrounds all over the world, Asia, USA and it brings to People Media Factory a positive add-on in order to show a wider vision to our client. We handle all stages from concept development through pre-production, post-production, co-production. Our team aims to understand the goals of the client and the story they want to tell. Using that information, we create innovative, visually dynamic and emotionally compelling content. We carefully supervise each step, providing all the Pre-Production, Production and Post Production services.



